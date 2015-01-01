पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अहमद पटेल:26 साल की उम्र में राजनीतिक करियर की शुरुआत कर कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता बने, परिवार को हमेशा राजनीति से रखा दूर

वडोदरा18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्व. अहमद पटेल की फाइल फोटो।
  • बेटे फैजल पटेल बिजनेसमैन हैं बेटी मुमताज की शादी वकील इरफान सिद्दिकी से हुई है
  • अहमद पटेल के पिता भरूच तहसील की पंचायत के सदस्य और तहसील के चर्चित नेता थे

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और गुजरात से राज्यसभा सांसद अहमद पटेल का 71 की उम्र में बुधवार सुबह निधन हो गया। पटेल 1 अक्टूबर को कोरोना संक्रमित हुए थे। अहमद पटेल गांधी परिवार के सबसे करीबी और भरोसेमंद नेता थे और कांग्रेस पार्टी के सम्मानित नेता रहे। हालांकि, 4 दशकों के राजनीति करियर के दौरान उन्होंने अपने परिवार को हमेशा राजनीति से दूर रखा।

परिवार में एक बेटा और बेटी
शर्मीले स्वभाव के 71 वर्षीय अहमद पटेल का राजनीति करियर खूब सफल रहा। हालांकि, उन्होंने इससे परिवार को काफी दूर रखा। अहमद पटेल की 1976 में मेमुना अहमद से शादी हुई थी। उनके बेटे फैजल पटेल बिजनेसमैन हैं और उनका राजनीति से दूर-दूर तक का रिश्ता नहीं हैं। वहीं, बेटी मुमताज की शादी भी वकील इरफान सिद्दिकी से हुई है।

भरूच जिले के पिरामण गांव में अहमद पटेल का पैतृक घर।
भरूच जिले के पिरामण गांव में अहमद पटेल का पैतृक घर।

पिता पंचायत के सदस्य थे
मोहम्मद ईशाजी पटेल और हवाबेन मोहम्मद की संतान अहमद पटेल का जन्म भरूच के पिरामण गांव में 1949 को हुआ था। पिता भरूच तहसील की पंचायत के सदस्य और तहसील के चर्चित नेता थे। इसी के चलते शुरुआत से ही अहमद पटेल की राजनीति में रुचि रही और पिता ने भी राजनीतिक करियर बनाने में उनकी खूब मदद की।

28 साल में सांसद बन गए थे
पटेल का जन्म 21 अगस्त 1949 को गुजरात के भरूच जिले के पिरामण गांव में हुआ था। वे 3 बार लोकसभा सांसद (1977 से 1989) और 4 बार राज्यसभा सांसद (1993 से 2020) रहे। उन्होंने पहला चुनाव 1977 में भरूच लोकसभा सीट से लड़ा था और 62 हजार 879 वोटों से जीते थे। तब उनकी उम्र सिर्फ 28 साल थी। 1980 में पटेल भरूच से ही 82 हजार 844 वोटों से और 1984 में 1 लाख 23 हजार 69 वोटों से जीत दर्ज की थी।

सोनिया गांधी के राजनीतिक सलाहकार थे अहमद पटेल
अहमद पटेल 2001 से सोनिया गांधी के राजनीतिक सलाहकार थे। जनवरी 1986 में वे गुजरात कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष बने थे। 1977 से 1982 तक यूथ कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष भी रहे। सितंबर 1983 से दिसंबर 1984 तक वे कांग्रेस के ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी रहे। बाद में उन्हें कांग्रेस का कोषाध्यक्ष बनाया गया था।

