पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने धरना देकर फीस में छूट देने की मांग की

सूरत10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना महामारी के दौरान कॉलेज की फीस माफ करने के लिए एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मंगलवार को कुलपति के ऑफिस के सामने धरना प्रदर्शन किया। कोरोना महामारी से सामान्य परिवार की हालत खराब हो गई है। अधिकांश छात्र संकट के दौर से गुजर रहे हैं।

इस स्थिति में काॅलेज की फीस भी नहीं भर सकते हैं। छात्रों की पढ़ाई खराब न होने इसलिए एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मंगलवार को धरना देकर फीस में छूट देने की मांग की। इस दौरान एबीवीपी के नवसारी, वलसाड, व्यारा, कीम के कार्यकर्ता भी मौजूद थे। फीस माफ न होने पर धरना जारी रखने की चेतावनी दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें