  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Accident On The Way To Pavagadh From Surat, 11 People, Including Five From The Same Family, Died

दर्दनाक:सूरत से पावागढ़ जाते समय हादसा, एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों समेत 11 की मौत

गुजरात21 मिनट पहले
  • वडोदरा के पास नेशनल हाईवे पर बुधवार तड़के तीन बजे टेम्पो ने ट्रेलर को पीछे से मारी टक्कर

वडोदरा के पास नेशनल हाईवे पर वाघोडीया चौकड़ी ब्रिज के पास बुधवार तड़के तीन बजे एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हो गया। इसमें 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई। दुखद यह है कि मृतकों में एक ही परिवार के पांच लोग भी हैं। 16 लोग घायल हुए हैं। इन्हें नजदीक के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। दरअसल सूरत के पूणागांव और वराछा से कुल 27 लोग पावागढ़ दर्शन के लिए मंगलवार रात को निकले थे। ये सभी टेम्पो पर सवार थे। बुधवार को तड़के तीन बजे ड्राइवर को झपकी आने से उसका संतुलन बिगड़ गया और आगे जा रही ट्रेलर के पीछे घुस गई। घटना के वक्त टेम्पो में सवार सभी लोग गहरी नींद में सो रहे थे।

हादसा इतना भीषण थी कि फायर ब्रिगेड की मदद से सभी को बाहर निकाला गया। इस खबर को सुन परिजनों में मातम पसर गया। इस घटना के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी ने ट्वीट कर हादसे पर दुख जताया और मृतकों के परिजनों को सांत्वना दी।

मृतकों में तीन मांएं और तीन बच्चे भी
वडोदरा सयाजी अस्पताल के सुपरींटेंडेंट रंजन आयारे ने बताया कि हादसे में मौके पर ही 9 लोगों की मौत हो गई। दो लोगों की अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हुई है। कुल 11 लोगों में से 5 महिला 3 पुरुष और 3 बच्चे हैं। मृतकों में एक युवक की सगाई हो चुकी थी और शादी होनी थी। पिछले 20 साल से सूरत में रह रहे थे। ये सभी सूरत के वराछा और पूणा गांव के पास सीताराम सोसाइटी और आशा नगर में रहने वाले तथा हीरा और कपड़ा उद्योग में नौकरी करते थे।

मृतकों के नाम: सोनल बिजल हडीया, (35), भव्य बिजल हडीया (8), दक्षा घनश्याम कलसरिया (35), प्रिंस घनश्याम कलसरिया (12), हंसा खोड़ा जिंजाला, भौतिक खोड़ा जिंजाला (15), दया बटुक जिंजाला (35), सचिन अर्शी बलदानिया,
दिनेश धुधा बलदानिया (35), सुरेश जेठा जिंजाला (32), आरती खोड़ा जिंजाला (18)।

