इनकम टैक्स:मनपा के अनुसार -कोरोनाकाल में शहरीजनों ने 703 करोड़ रुपए संपत्ति कर भरा

सूरत3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो

गत मार्च में मनपा ने कोरोना महामारी के चलते प्रापर्टी टैक्स की वसूली में मनपा ने नरम रूख अपनाया था। साथ ही विलंबित भुगतान पर 10 से 20 प्रतिशत की छूट भी दी थी। मनपा ने सिंतबर 2020 में 14 लाख वेरा बिल जारी कर 1174 करोड़ की डिमांड पेश की थी। कोरोना के बावजूद शहरीजनों ने 703 करोड़ रुपए वेरा के तहत चुकाए हैं।

मनपा सूत्रों ने बताया कि कुछ क्षेत्रों में कोविड के कारण रिविजन सर्वे नहीं हो पाया है। अर्थात 350 करोड़ की डिमांड के दिवाली बाद दिसंबर तक में साढ़े छह करोड़ लाख वेरा बिल जारी किया जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि जकात खत्म होने के बाद से मनपा की मुख्य आय प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स है। कोरोना के कारण मनपा ने वेरा बिल के भुगतान पर राहत दी थी।

