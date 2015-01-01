पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  All Four Accused Were Brought To Gandhinagar, Will Now Stay In Sabarmati Jail For Forensic Test For 8 Days

हाथरस गैंगरेप केस:चारों आरोपियों को गांधीनगर लाया गया, फॉरेंसिक टेस्ट के लिए अब 8 दिन तक रहेंगे साबरमती जेल में

गांधीनगर4 मिनट पहले
आरोपियों को गांधीनगर स्थित फॉरेंसिक साइंस लेबोरेटरी (एफएसएल) ले जाते हुए पुलिस की टीम।
  • गांधीनगर की फॉरेंसिक साइंस लेबोरेटरी में आरोपियों का नार्को के अलावा ब्रेन मैपिंग टेस्ट होगा
  • एक आरोपी के टेस्ट में दो दिन का समय लगेगा, जिससे आरोपी 8 दिनों तक साबरमती जेल में रहेंगे

हाथरस के कथित गैंगरेप कांड के चारों आरोपियों को अलीगढ़ जेल से गुजरात के गांधी नगर लाया गया है। यहां आरोपियों का नार्को के अलावा पॉलीग्राफी व ब्रेन मैपिंग टेस्ट होगा। सीबीआई कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच चारों आरोपियों को ट्रेन द्वारा देर रात गांधीनगर लाया गया था। चारों आरोपियों को गांधीनगर ले जाने की प्रक्रिया को पूरी तरह गोपनीय रखा गया।

आरोपियों की कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच गांधीनगर स्थित फॉरेंसिक साइंस लेबोरेटरी (एफएसएल) लाया गया है। यहां नार्को टेस्ट के बाद आज ही उसकी रिपोर्ट जांच एजेंसी को सौंप दी जाएगी। बता दें, लाइ डिटेक्शन टेस्ट और नार्को टेस्ट की जरूरत पड़ने पर सीबीआई चारों आरोपियों को लेकर गांधीनगर पहुंची है।

आरोपियों के टेस्ट में आठ दिनों का समय लगेगा। इस दौरान सभी साबरमती जेल में रहेंगे।
साबरमती जेल में रहेंगे आरोपी
एफएसएल में लाइ डिटेक्शन टेस्ट में आरोपियों से घटना से जुड़े कई सवाल किए जाएंगे। वहीं, ब्रेन मैपिंग के दौरान उनके हाव-भाव चेक किए जाएंगे। एक आरोपी के टेस्ट में दो दिन का समय लगेगा। इस तरह चारों आरोपियों के टेस्ट में आठ दिनों का समय लगेगा। इस दौरान आरोपी साबरमती जेल में रहेंगे।

क्या है घटना...
29 सितंबर को दिल्ली के अस्पताल में लड़की की मौत
बता दें कि 14 सितंबर को उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस में एक दलित लड़की के साथ कुछ युवकों ने कथित तौर पर गैंगरेप किया और बाद में उसके साथ मारपीट की। लड़की की हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था जहां 29 सितंबर को उसकी मौत हो गई।

पुलिस ने रातों-रात फूंक दिया शव, खूब हुआ राजनीतिक बवाल
आनन-फानन में लड़की के शव को हाथरस लेकर आई पुलिस ने बिना किसी परिवार के सदस्य की मौजूदगी के लड़की के शव को रातोंरात फूंक दिया। इसके बाद इस पूरे मामले ने राजनीतिक रंग ले लिया और प्रदेश सरकार की चौतरफा फजीहत हुई। बाद में योगी सरकार ने मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच के लिए सीबीआई जांच की सिफारिश की।

