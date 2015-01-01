पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चलती कार से फायरिंग:अहमदाबाद के एसजी हाईवे रोड चलती कार से की फायरिंग, पुलिस ने कार जब्त की, आरोपी हुआ फरार

अहमदाबाद13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चलती कार के दौरान फायरिंग करता हुआ युवक।
  • कार चलाते हुए हवा में फायरिंग कर रहा था। किसी ने वीडियो बनाकर कर दिया वायरल
  • वीडियो के आधार पर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए कार तो जब्त कर ली, लेकिन आरोपी फरार हो गया

अहमदाबाद शहर में पिछले 2 दिनों में सरेआम फायरिंग करने की तीन घटनाएं सामने आई हैं। कुछ ऐसा ही दृश्य मंगलवार की रात एसजी हाईवे रोड पर नजर आया, जहां एक युवक कार चलाते हुए हवा में फायरिंग कर रहा था। इसका वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए कार तो जब्त कर ली, लेकिन आरोपी फरार हो गया।

आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत होगी कार्रवाई
इस मामले में सैटलाइट पुलिस स्टेशन के पीआई जेबी अग्रावत ने बताया कि हमारे पास यह वीडियो पहुंचा था, जिसके बाद हमने कार्रवाई करते हुए कार जब्त कर ली है। हालांकि, इससे पहले ही आरोपी कार छोड़कर फरार हो गया था, जिसकी तलाश की जा रही है। आरोपी के खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

मंगलवार को भी फायरिंग का एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ था
बीते दिन भी शहर के दाणीलीमडा इलाके में आयोजित एक बर्थडे पार्टी में कुछ युवकों द्वारा हर्ष फायर करने का वीडियो वायरल हुआ था। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने 10 आरोपियों को अरेस्ट कर उनके पास से पिस्तौल, बंदूक और तलवार जब्त की थी। अब इनके खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें