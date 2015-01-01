पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Parking Charge Will Now Be Charged From People At Ahmedabad Airport, Cordoned Off The Private Vehicles Used To Park In The Ground

निजीकरण:अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट पर वसूला जाएगा पार्किंग चार्ज, जिस मैदान में खड़े होते थे निजी वाहन, उसे कॉर्डन किया गया

अहमदाबाद22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट के बाहर लगा अडाणी ग्रुप का होर्डिंग।
  • अडाणी ग्रुप को तीन हवाई अड्डों की जिम्मेदारी 50 वर्षों के लिए सौंपी गई है
  • अडाणी ग्रुप ने 31 अक्टूबर से मंगलूरू, 2 नवंबर से लखनऊ की जिम्मेदारी संभाल ली है

अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट को टेकओवर करने के बाद अदाणी ग्रुप ने टर्मिनल के बाहर खुले मैदान का घेराव शुरू कर दिया है। इस मैदान पर निजी कारें पार्क हुआ करती थीं। दीवाली के बाद से अब यहां कारों का पार्किंग चार्ज वसूला जाएगा। बता दें, टर्मिनल बिल्डिंग टी-1 और टी-2 के सामने मैदान में अभी तक मुफ्त पार्किंग की व्यवस्था थी, जिसे अब खत्म किया जा रहा है।

टू-व्हीलर और फोर व्हीलर के लिए अलग-अलग पार्किंग व्यवस्था
एयरपोर्ट का संचालन निजी कंपनी के हाथों में आने के बाद अब सभी वाहनचालकों से पार्किंग चार्ज वसूला जाएगा। इसमें एयरपोर्ट परिसर में प्रवेश करने वाले वाहनों की कंप्यूटराइज्ड एंट्री के साथ बाहर निकलने पर दोबारा स्केनिंग की व्यवस्था कर उनसे पार्किंग चार्ज वसूलने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार एयरपोर्ट पर आने वाले फोर व्हीलर के साथ टू-व्हीलर के लिए अलग-अलग पार्किंग की व्यवस्था भी की जा रही है।

एयरपोर्ट में लगा ग्रुप का बैनर।
एयरपोर्ट में लगा ग्रुप का बैनर।

अडाणी ग्रुप को तीन हवाई अड्डों की जिम्मेदारी
अडाणी ग्रुप इससे पहले यानी की 31 अक्टूबर से मंगलूरू, 2 नवंबर से लखनऊ हवाई अड्डे का संचालन, प्रबंधन और डेवलपमेंट का संचालन अपने हाथों में ले चुका है। बता दें कि नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय ने इसके लिए अडाणी अहमदाबाद इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लिमिटेड, अडाणी लखनऊ इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लिमिटेड और अडाणी मंगलूरू इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लिमिटेड के साथ एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किया। अडाणी ग्रुप को इन तीन हवाई अड्डों की जिम्मेदारी 50 वर्षों के लिए सौंपी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें