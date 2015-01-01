पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माघ में सावन जैसी रिमझिम:3 साल बाद दिसंबर में लगातार 3 दिन बारिश, कम विजिबिलिटी से 20 मिनट तक आसमान में ही चक्कर काटती रही जयपुर फ्लाइट

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

तीन साल बाद दिसंबर में लगातार तीन दिन तक बारिश हुई। दिनभर रुक-रुक कर बारिश होने से धूप नहीं दिखी। ठंडी हवाएं चलती रहीं। वातावरण में धुंध छाई रही। खराब माैसम के कारण तीन फ्लाइट समय से उड़ नहीं पाईं। विजिबिलिटी कम होने जयपुर-सूरत फ्लाइट को लैंडिंग के लिए इंतजार करना पड़ा।

यह फ्लाइट 20 मिनट तक आसमान में ही चक्कर काटती रही। इसके अलावा उधना रोड के पास सड़क पर गड्डा हो जाने से एक कार फंस गई। इसे क्रेन से निकालना पड़ा। अरब सागर में लो प्रेशर बनने से बारिश बुधवार रात से ही बारिश हो रही है। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार रविवार को माैसम साफ होने के आसार हैं।

तीन फ्लाइट समय से नहीं उड़ सकीं, उड़ानों को सावधानी से दे रहे हैं क्लियरेंस

शनिवार को कम विजिबिलिटी के कारण तीन फ्लाइट समय से उड़ान नहीं भर सकीं। इससे जयपुर से सूरत आ रही स्पाइस जेट की फ्लाइट को लैंडिंग से पहले लगभग 20 मिनट तक आसमान में ही चक्कर काटना पड़ा। उसके बाद रनवे क्लीयरेंस मिलने पर फ्लाइट को लैंडिंग की अनुमति दी गई। फ्लाइट में लगभग 70 से अधिक यात्री सवार थे।

स्पाइस जेट की जयपुर-सूरत फ्लाइट ने जयपुर से सुबह 7.15 बजे उड़ान भरी थी। सुबह 9.20 बजे सूरत के एयर स्पेस में पहुंची। विजिबिलिटी से एयरपोर्ट के एटीसी कंट्रोल ने पायलट को क्लियरेंस नहीं दी। तीन एयरक्राफ्ट एप्रन एरिया में पहले से खड़े थे।

इसके बाद पायलट ने लगभग 20 मिनट तक आसमान में विमान को चक्कर कटाया। यह फ्लाइट सुबह 9.40 बजे लैंड कर पाई। एयरपोर्ट प्रबंधन ने बताया कि पिछले दो दिनों से मौसम खराब है, सेफ्टी के मद्देनजर उड़ानों को सावधानी से क्लियरेंस दिया जा रहा है।

1.4 डिग्री बढ़ गया अधिकतम तापमान, आज मौसम साफ रहने का अनुमान

शनिवार को दिनभर में 5 मिमी बारिश हुई। शुक्रवार को 1 इंच बारिश हुई थी। शहर में 2017 में 5,6,7 दिसंबर में लगातार तीन दिन बारिश हुई थी। शनिवार को तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई। अधिकतम तापमान 1.4 डिग्री बढ़कर 24.4 डिग्री हो गया।

हालांकि न्यूनतम तापमान में 0.8 डिग्री की कमी दर्ज की गई। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 9.2 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी। हवा नार्थ से ईस्ट 2 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली।

तीन दिन से लगातार हो रही बारिश ने लोगों की रफ्तार को धीमा कर दिया है। बारिश से बचने के लिए ब्रिज के नीचे खड़े वाहन चालक।

सबसे ज्यादा कामरेज में बारिश

तहसील 12 तारीख बारडोली 08 चाैर्यासी 03 कामरेज 30 महुवा 10 मांडवी 00 मांगरोल 05 ओलपाड 02 पलसाना 09 सिटी 05 उमरपाड़ा 08

