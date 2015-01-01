पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब सजगता ही सुरक्षा:47 दिन बाद 1 दिन में 270 नए केस आए, अब ज्यादा सावधानी बरतें क्योंकि कल से शादियां शुरू हाे रही

सूरत13 मिनट पहले
कपड़ा मार्केट में कोरोना टेस्ट करते हुए स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
  • रात में नहीं होंगी शादियां, लेकिन दिन के आयोजन में मास्क और दूरी ही कोरोना से बचाएगी
  • जिम्मेदारी... शादी में कम लोगों को बुलाएं, खाना खाने से बचें

कोरोना के मरीज एक बार से बढ़ने लगे हैं। हालांकि अभी सूरत में स्थिति ज्यादा चिंताजनक नहीं है। बावजूद इसके एहतियात के तौर पर प्रशासन ने सख्ती बढ़ा दी है। विशेषतौर पर रात में लगू कर्फ्यू ने शादियों के आयोजन पर रोक लगा दिया गया है। देवउठनी ग्यारस, यानी 25 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाली शादियों के आयोजन और तैयारी पर असर पड़ रहा है।

रात 9 से कर्फ्यू के कारण जिन घरों में शादी है वे मुश्किल में हैं, शादी रद्द होने से कार्यक्रम के समय, मेहमानों की संख्या आदि में बदलाव करना पड़ रहा है। सबसे बड़ी समस्या उनके लिए जिनकी पत्रिकाएं बंट गई हैं और उन्होंने मेहमानों को आमंत्रित कर दिया है।

वहीं सरकार ने मेहमानों की संख्या भी 100 निर्धारित की है। ऐसे में मेहमानों की संख्या कम करने और शादी के लिए प्रशासन से अनुमति के चक्कर में लोग फंस गए हैं। लेकिन, मौजूदा स्थिति को देखते हुए लोगों को तय करना है कि प्रशासन द्वारा दी गई छूट का इस्तेमाल हम किस तरह करते हैं।

क्योंकि कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए सभी को मिलकर प्रयास करने होंगे। जश्न ठीक है, लेकिन लोगों के जीवन से बड़ा कुछ नहीं है। इसलिए शादी के दौरान जरूरी एहतियात का अवश्य पालन करें, ताकि शादी के बाद खुशियों को मातम का ग्रहण न लगे।

मनपा के सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर की कोरोना से मौत, अब तक मनपा के 22 कर्मचारी जान गंवा चुके
सोमवार को वराछा जोन के वीबीडीसी विभाग के सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। इसके साथ ही शहर जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 1042 हो गई है। वराछा जोन के फूलपाड़ा वीबीडीसी विभाग में सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर किरण देसाई का शेल्बी अस्पताल में कोरोना का इलाज चल रहा था।

जहां सोमवार को उपचार के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। इसके साथ ही अब तक मनपा में दायित्व निभाने वाले 22 कर्मचारियों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है। मनपा कमिश्नर ने देसाई की मौत पर दुख जताया है।

शहर में 217 और ग्रामीण में 53 मरीज आए

शहर में 217 और ग्रामीण में 53 यानी 270 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। अब तक 41676 मामले आ चुके हैं। वहीं शहर में इलाज के दौरान एक मरीज की मौत हुई है मौत का आंकड़ा 1042 तक पहुंच चुका है। जबकि शहर के 185 और ग्रामीण के 41 यानी 226 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। अब तक 39152 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। फिलहाल 1482 एक्टिव मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

सूरत में कोरोना के बढ़ते केस की वजह से इस बार शादी के सीजन में भी नहीं होंगे सामूहिक विवाह

अग्रवाल विकास ट्रस्ट के प्रवक्ता कपिश खाटूवाला ने बताया कि कोरोना की वजह से इस बार हम सामूहिक विवाह नहीं करवा रहे हैं। वहीं आहिर समाज की अग्रणी मनीषा आहिर ने कहा कि उनके समाज द्वारा आयोजित सामूहिक विवाह भी रद्द कर दिया गया है।

आहिर समाज लगभग 25 सामूहिक लग्न करवा चुका है। उल्लेखनीय है कि सूरत दानवीरों का शहर हैं। जो शादी के सीजन में बड़ी संख्या में जरूरतमंद जोड़ों की सामूहिक रूप से शादी करवाते हैं, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना के चलते समूहलग्न नहीं कर रहे।

बीमारी वही पर इलाज बदल गया, क्योंकि अब स्थिति अनुकूल, अनुभव भी बढ़ा

पहले हाइड्रॉक्सीक्लोरोक्विन, रैमडीसीवीर, टॉसिलीजुमैब से होता था इलाज, अब स्टेराॅयड, हीपेरिन इंजेक्शन पर भरोसा

कोरोना के पहले चरण में कई दवाओं का प्रयोग किया गया, जिनका अच्छा परिणाम भी आया। लेकिन, अब उन दवाओं को बेअसर बताकर रोक दिया गया है जो पूर्व में मरीजों को दी गईं। मसलन हाइड्रॉक्सीक्लोरोक्विन, रैमडीसीवीर, टॉसिलीजुमैब जैसी दवाओं और इंजेक्शन का धड़ल्ले से मरीजों को दिया गया।

अब जब दूसरा दौर शुरू हुआ है तो इनको बेअसर बताया जा रहा है। फिलहाल अब डॉक्टरों का भरोसा स्टेरॉयड और हीपेरिन जैसी इंजेक्शन पर है। दावा है कि इसका अच्छा परिणाम आ रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि जैसे-जैसे समय गुजरेगा इलाज और बेहतर होता जाएगा। इसके अलावा ऑक्सीजन, बाइपेप और वेंटिलेटर पर मरीजों का इलाज दोनों चरणों में होता रहा है।

गंभीर मरीजों को स्थिति के अनुसार ऑक्सीजन बाइपेप और वेंटिलेटर पर इलाज करते हैं। स्टेरॉयड और हीपेरिन का अच्छा परिणाम मिल रहा है। रैमडिसीवर और टॉसिलीजुमैब जैसे दवाई निकल जाती है तो मरीज को इलाज देने के लिए कोई विकल्प ही नहीं बचता ऐसे में स्टेरॉयड और हीपेरिन का अच्छा परिणाम मिल रहा है।

ब्लड पतला करने और ब्लॉकेज रोकने के लिए हार्ट अटैक में इस्तेमाल होने वाली इंजेक्शन हीपेरिन का डोज दिया जाता है। वहीं शरीर में ऊर्जा लाने के लिए डॉक्टर 0.6 एमएल स्टेरॉयड की मात्रा मरीज को देते हैं। इससे मरीज को आराम महसूस होता है और उसकी खोई हुई चेतना वापस आती है।-डॉ. टिंकल पटेल- एचओडी, मेडिसिन विभाग, सिविल अस्पताल

इन जांचों के बाद दे रहे इंजेक्शन
1 सीआरपी (सी रिएक्टिव प्रोटीन) इस जांच से बॉडी में रिएक्शन का पता चलता है।
2 डी डायमर इस जांच से ब्लड जमने की स्थिति पता चलती है।
3 आईएल 6 (इंटरल्युकेन 6) इस जांच में इम्यून रिएक्शन का पता चलता है।
4 प्रो कैल्सिटोनिन इस जांच से सेल में इंफेक्शन की जानकारी मिलती है।
5 एलडीएच (लैक्टेड डिहाइड्रोजीनेज) इस जांच से टिशू डैमेज का पता चलता है।
{उपरोक्त रिपोर्ट होने के बाद स्टेरॉयड, हिपेरिन का इंजेक्शन देते हैं जिसका अच्छा परिणाम है।

