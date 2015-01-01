पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर की खामोशी टूटी:57 घंटों के कर्फ्यू के बाद अहमदाबाद में फिर शुरू हुई हलचल, सुबह से ही सड़कों पर वाहनों की भीड़

अहमदाबाद3 मिनट पहले
शुक्रवार रात 9 बजे से लगा था 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू।
  • आज सुबह 6 बजे कर्फ्यू हटते ही शहर में फिर से आम दिनों की तरह हलचल शुरू हो गई
  • चेकिंग अभियान अब भी जारी है और लोगों से गाइडलाइन का पालन करने की अपील की जा रही है

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते अहमदाबाद में शुक्रवार रात 9 बजे से लगा कर्फ्यू आज सुबह 6 बजे हटा दिया गया। कर्फ्यू हटते ही सुबह से ही शहर में फिर से आम दिनों की तरह हलचल शुरू हो गई। सड़कों पर वाहनों की भीड़ के साथ बीआरटीएस और एसटीएस की बसें भी फर्राटा भरती नजर आईं। हालांकि, जगह-जगह चेकिंग अभियान अब भी जारी है और लोगों से गाइडलाइन का पालन करने की अपील की जा रही है।

ऑफिस-बिजनेस शुरु होने से सुबह से ही आवाजाही शुरु हो गई।
ऑफिस-बिजनेस शुरु होने से सुबह से ही आवाजाही शुरु हो गई।

कैसी थे अहमदाबाद में कर्फ्यू के हालात
शनिवार और रविवार को लगे कर्फ्यू का सख्ती के पालन करवाया गया। शहर की सभी सीमाएं सील कर दी गई थीं और जबर्दस्त चेकिंग अभियान भी चलाया गया। शहर में सिर्फ जीजे-01 पासिंग के वाहनों को ही आने-जाने की अनुमति थी। इससे अन्य शहरों के लोगों ने अहमदाबाद में एंट्री करने की कोशिश भी नहीं की। वहीं, अन्य शहरों से आने वाली बसों को भी बायपास से ही वापस किया जा रहा था और यात्रियों के शहर में उनके गंतव्य तक पहुंचाने के लिए एसटी की बसें लगा दी गईं थीँ। हालांकि, बसों की कमी के चलते यात्रियों का भारी मुश्किलों का सामना भी करना पड़ा।

बीआरटीएस और एमटीएस की बस सेवा भी शुरू हो गई।
बीआरटीएस और एमटीएस की बस सेवा भी शुरू हो गई।

शहर के 127 इलाके माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन
फिलहाल अहमदाबाद में 133 इलाके माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन में थे, जिनमें से आज सोमवार सुबह 6 इलाके कंटेनमेंट जोन से बाहर निकल गए। इस तरह अब इन इलाकों की संख्या 127 रह गई है। हालांकि, दिवाली के बाद से शहर के पश्चिम इलाके में माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। इसके चलते इन इलाकों में सख्ती बरती जा रही है।

शहर के सीजी रोड का नजारा।
शहर के सीजी रोड का नजारा।
