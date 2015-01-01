पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बुलेट ट्रेन:वडोदरा-अहमदाबाद रूट के लिए एलएंडटी से करार

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
  • 87.5 किमी रूट का ठेका 7289 करोड़ में दिया था

508 किमी की अहमदाबाद-मुंबई बुलेट ट्रेन परियोजना के सी-6 पैकेज में वडोदरा से अहमदाबाद के बीच 88 किमी रूट के निर्माण का भी अनुबंध एलएंडटी के साथ बुधवार को किया गया। अब पूरे गुजरात में बुलेट ट्रेन का सिविल कार्य एलएंडटी ही करेगी। इससे पहले सी-4 पैकेज में वडोदरा-सूरत-वापी के बीच 237 किमी रूट के निर्माण के लिए एलएंडटी) के साथ की करार किया गया था।

सी-4 पैकेज में एलएंडटी को 24985 करोड़ का ठेका दिया गया था। अब सी-6 पैकेज में 7289 करोड़ रुपए का ठेका भी एलएंडटी को दिया गया है। इस परियोजना को जापान की जापान इंटरनेशनल कॉर्पोरेशन एजेंसी (जीका) फाइनेंस कर रही है।

गुजरात में बुलेट का पूरा रूट एलएंडटी बनाएगी
एनएचएसआरसी की प्रवक्ता सुषमा गौड़ ने बताया कि सी-6 पैकेज में वडोदरा से अहमदाबाद के बीच सिविल वर्क का डिजाइन कंस्ट्रक्शन, हाई स्पीड डबल लाइन (87.5 किमी), 25 क्राॅसिंग ब्रिज, 97.5 किमी पैरेलेल ब्रिज, मेंटेनेंस डिपो व अन्य इंजीनियरिंग काम करने हैं। इसका करार पर बुधवार को एलएंडटी के साथ हस्ताक्षर किए गए।

