अहमद के गांव पिरामण से रिपोर्ट:अहमद पटेल की आखिरी इच्छा थी कि उन्हें माता-पिता की कब्र के बगल में ही दफनाया जाए

वडोदरा8 मिनट पहले
पिरामण गांव में अहमद पटेल के मां-पिता की कब्र के बगल में ही कब्र खोदी जा रही है।

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और गुजरात से राज्यसभा सांसद अहमद पटेल का 71 की उम्र में बुधवार सुबह निधन हो गया। पटेल 1 अक्टूबर को कोरोना संक्रमित हुए थे। भरूच जिले के पिरामण गांव के रहने वाले अहमद पटेल की इच्छा थी कि उन्हें गांव में माता-पिता की कब्र के पास ही दफनाया जाए। इसीलिए, उनकी इच्छा के मुताबिक माता-पिता की कब्र के बगल में ही कब्र खोदी जा रही है।

पिरामण में अहमद पटेल की कब्र खोदने की तैयारी।
पिरामण गांव के मौलवी मौलाना रहमान ने बताया कि दिल्ली से आज सुबह 4 बजे फोन आया था कि अहमद पटेल का इंतकाल हो गया। वे भरूच जिले के दिग्गज और प्रिय नेता थे। शांत स्वभाव के अहमद पटेल लोगों की मदद के लिए हमेशा तैयार रहते थे। उनके निधन की खबर सुनकर पूरे गांव में मातम छा गया। अहमद पटेल का पिरामण गांव से बहुत लगाव था। वे हर मौके पर गांव आया करते थे।

पिरामण गांव में अहमद पटेल का घर।
अहमद पटेल की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद उन्हें 15 अक्टूबर को गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। उनके कई अंगों ने काम करना बंद कर दिया था। बुधवार सुबह 3:30 बजे उनका निधन हो गया।

अहमद पटेल की कब्र खोदते लोग।
सोनिया गांधी के राजनीतिक सलाहकार थे अहमद पटेल
अहमद पटेल 2001 से सोनिया गांधी के राजनीतिक सलाहकार थे। जनवरी 1986 में वे गुजरात कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष बने थे। 1977 से 1982 तक यूथ कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष भी रहे। सितंबर 1983 से दिसंबर 1984 तक वे कांग्रेस के ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी रहे। बाद में उन्हें कांग्रेस का कोषाध्यक्ष बनाया गया था।

