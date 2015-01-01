पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • A Pile Of Corpses In The Crematoriums Of Ahmedabad, 13 14 Bodies Arriving Daily; Funeral Is Being Done Around The Clock

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:अहमदाबाद के श्मशानों में रोजाना पहुंच रहे 25-30 शव; चौबीसों घंटे हो रहा अंतिम संस्कार

अहमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अहमदाबाद का वाडज श्मशान, जहां चौबीसों घंटे हो रहा है अंतिम संस्कार।
  • अस्पताल से श्मशान तक बॉडी ले जाने के लिए शव-वाहनों की 4-4 घंटे की वेटिंग
  • श्मशान में भी स्वजनों को बाहर खड़े होकर करना पड़ा रहा घंटों का लंबा इंतजार

गुजरात कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की चपेट में है। वहीं, अहमदाबाद की स्थिति ज्यादा गंभीर है और अब लगभग सभी कोविड अस्पतालों के बेड भर चुके हैं। सरकारी आंकड़ों की ही मानें तो रोजाना संक्रमितों के 350 के आसपास मामले सामने आ रहे हैं और 13-14 मरीजों की मौत हो रही है। जबकि दैनिक भास्कर की जांच में आंकड़ों की अलग ही तस्वीर सामने आई है।

शव-वाहनों तक की 4-4 घंटे की वेटिंग के चलते परिजन एंबुलेंस की मदद ले रहे हैं।
शव-वाहनों तक की 4-4 घंटे की वेटिंग के चलते परिजन एंबुलेंस की मदद ले रहे हैं।

शव-वाहनों तक की 4-4 घंटे की वेटिंग
जब हमने शहर से श्मशानों की रिपोर्टिंग की तो पता चला कि श्मशान चौबीसों घंटे चालू हैं और लाशें ज्यादा होने के चलते रात में भी अंतिम संस्कार किया जा रहा है। जबकि हिंदू धर्म के अनुसार सूरज ढलने के बाद मृतकों का अंतिम संस्कार नहीं होता। इतना ही नहीं, अस्पतालों से श्मशान तक बॉडी ले जाने के लिए शव-वाहनों तक की 4-4 घंटे की वेटिंग चल रही है और परिजन इसके लिए एंबुलेंस की मदद ले रहे हैं।

रोजाना आ रहे 25-30 शव
वास्तविकता का जांच करने भास्कर की टीम 25 नवंबर को अहमदाबाद के वाडज श्मशान गृह पहुंची। यह शाम के 4 बजे का समय था और दो घंटों के दौरान ही यहां एक के बाद एक तीन डेड बॉडीज पहुंची। वहीं, जब श्मशान के कर्मचारियों से बात की गई तो पता चला कि शव जलाने की वेटिंग चल रही है। श्मशान की दोनों सीएनजी भट्टियां लगातार चालू हैं और यहां दिन भर में 25 से 30 शव आ रहे हैं। शवों का आंकड़ा पिछले कुछ दिनों से ही बढा़ है।

वाडज श्मशान गृह में रोजाना के 25 से 30 शव आ रहे हैं।
वाडज श्मशान गृह में रोजाना के 25 से 30 शव आ रहे हैं।

वीएस श्मशान गृह में रोजाना 15-16 शव आ रहे
इसके बाद हमारी टीम एलिस ब्रिज के वीएस श्मशान गृह पहुंची तो देखा कि यहां भी वही स्थिति है। यहां फिलहाल रोजाना के 15-16 शव आ रहे हैं। यहां शवों का अंतिम संस्कार सिर्फ भट्टी में ही किया जा रहा है।

4-5 परिजन को ही श्मशान गृह की भट्टी रूम तक जाने की परमिशन है।
4-5 परिजन को ही श्मशान गृह की भट्टी रूम तक जाने की परमिशन है।

परिजन वीडियो कॉल कर दिखा रहे अंतिम संस्कार
कोरोना मृतकों के 4-5 परिजन को ही श्मशान गृह की भट्टी रूम तक जाने की परमिशन है। इस दौरान परिजन परिवार के अन्य लोगों को वीडियो कॉल करके अंतिम संस्कार दिखाते नजर आ रहे हैं।

अहमदाबाद की वर्तमान स्थिति
सरकारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार अहमदाबाद शहर और जिले में रोजाना के करीब 350 मामले सामने आ रहे हैं और रोजाना के 13-14 लोगों की मौत हो रही है। मंगलवार को 347 मामले दर्ज किए गए, वहीं 362 ठीक होकर घर लौटे और 12 की मौत हुई। वहीं, 23 नबंवर से 24 नवंबर के बीच 323 मामले सामने आए, 336 ठीक हुए और 12 की मौत दर्ज की गई। अब तक की बात करें तो शहर में कोरोना पीड़ितों का मामला 48,001 पर पहुंच चुका है। इनमें से 41,679 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं और मृत्यु का आंकड़ा 1993 पर जा पहुंचा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलालू ने भाजपा विधायक ललन पासवान से फोन पर 3 बार कहा- स्पीकर के चुनाव से एब्सेंट हो जाओ - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें