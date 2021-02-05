पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुजरात निकाय चुनाव:टिकट बंटवारे को लेकर घमासान, 500 भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने दी इस्तीफे के धमकी, डैमेज कंट्रोल के लिए मंत्री प्रदीप सिंह जाडेजा कार्यालय पहुंचे

अहमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
अहमदाबाद शहर के भाजपा प्रभारी आई के जाडेजा और विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
अहमदाबाद शहर के भाजपा प्रभारी आई के जाडेजा और विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे कार्यकर्ता।
  • निकाय चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा ने गुरुवार को उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी की है
  • अहमदाबाद शहर के कई वार्डों के प्रभारी व उनके कार्यकर्ता टिकट काटने से नाराज हैं

गुजरात में फरवरी के अंत में होने वाले निकाय चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा ने गुरुवार को उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी। वहीं, लिस्ट जारी होते ही टिकट बंटवारे को लेकर घमासान भी शुरू हो गया है। अहमदाबाद में करीब 500 कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा कार्यालय पहुंचकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया और पार्टी छोड़ने की धमकी दी। हालात बिगड़ते देख गृह राज्यमंत्री प्रदीप सिंह जाडेजा कार्यालय पहुंचे और कार्यकर्ताओं को समझाने की कोशिश की।

नाराज कार्यकर्ता अहमदाबाद स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय में विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए।
नाराज कार्यकर्ता अहमदाबाद स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय में विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए।

देर रात तक चलता रहा विरोध-प्रदर्शन का सिलसिला
अहमदाबाद शहर के वासणा, नारणपुरा, गोता, चांदखेडा, सरदारनगर समेत कई वार्डों के प्रभारी व उनके कार्यकर्ता टिकट काटने से नाराज हैं। सबसे पहले चांदखेडा की वार्ड प्रभारी प्रतिमा सक्सेना दर्जनों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ भाजपा कार्यालय पहुंची और इसके बाद अन्य वार्डों के नाराज प्रभारियों के कार्यलय पहुंचने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया। वार्ड प्रभारी और करीब 500 कार्यकर्ताओं ने लिखित में आवेदन देकर पार्टी छोड़ने की धमकी दी। शाम से शुरू हुआ विरोध-प्रदर्शन का सिलसिला देर रात तक चलता रहा।

करीब 500 कार्यकर्ताओं ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया और पार्टी छोड़ने की धमकी दी।
करीब 500 कार्यकर्ताओं ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया और पार्टी छोड़ने की धमकी दी।

वार्ड प्रभारी ने शहर प्रमुख को ऑफिस में घुसकर दी गालियां
राजकोट शहर में भाजपा के एक वार्ड प्रभारी अनिष जोशी को टिकट नहीं मिला तो वे इस कदर बिफर गए कि सीधे शहर प्रमुख के ऑफिस जाकर उन्हें गालियां देनी शुरू कर दीं। गुरुवार दोपहर को जैसे ही भाजपा ने अपने उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी की, जिसमें अनिष जोशी का नाम नहीं था। लिस्ट देखते ही अनिष अपनी बाइक से सीधे शहर प्रमुख कमलेश मिराणी के दफ्तर जा पहुंचे। इस दौरान मिराणी कुछ लोगों के साथ मीटिंग कर रहे थे। मौके पर मौजूद कुछ कार्यकर्ताओं ने अनिष को समझाया और वापस भेजा।

