दीपावली पर फटा काेराेना बम:1 सप्ताह पहले जितने केस जिले में आ रहे थे अब उतने अकेले शहर में

सूरत21 मिनट पहले
  • फिर बढ़ा कोरोना: 6 नवंबर के बाद पहली बार 200 से ज्यादा केस, गुरुवार को आए 239 नए मरीज

वापस से काेराेना महामारी के केस बढ़ने लगे हैं। गुरुवार काे स्वास्थ विभाग द्वारा दी गई जानकारी के अनुसार जिले में 239 काेराेना के पाॅजिटिव केस आए, जबकि 199 मरीजाें काे डिस्चार्ज किया गया। पिछले कुछ दिनाें से ऐसा देखने काे मिल रहा है कि नए मरीजाें की संख्या रिलीज हाेने वाले मरीजाें की संख्या से ज्यादा आ रही है। जबकि इससे पहले नए मरीज आने से ज्यादा मरीजाें काे रिलीज किया जा रहा था।

गुरुवार काे दाे मरीजाें की माैत भी हुई। अब तक जिले में 40,632 काेराेना के मरीज आ चुके हैं, जिसमें से 38,271 मरीजाें काे अस्पताल से छुट्टी दी जा चुकी है। इसमें 28,039 मरीज शहर के हैं और 10,232 मरीज ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के हैं। एक्टिव मरीजाें की संख्या 1326 है। वहीं माैत का आंकड़ा 1035 तक पहुंच गया है। हालांकि ज्यादा चिंता की बात शहर के लिए है, क्याेंकि सूरत शहर में एक समय पॉजिटिव मामले 124 पर पहुंच गए थे। लेकिन, दीपावली पर वापस से एक बार काेराेना का विस्फोट देखने को मिल रहा है।

फायर विभाग ने एसओपी का पालन करने को लोगों को जागरूक किया
शहर में पिछले 3 दिन से कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामले लगातार बढ़ने से फायर विभाग द्वारा शहर के अलग अलग क्षेत्र में जाकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने और मास्क पहनने जैसे नियमों का पालन करने की घोषणा कर रहे हैं। वहीं सूरत स्टेशन पर यात्रियाें की स्क्रीनिंग का काम जारी है। रैंडम सैंपलिंग से बाहर से आने वाले लाेगाें पर नजर रखी जा रही है।

स्थिति: शहर में 195 केस आए, कुल संख्या 29,740 पहुंची

शहर में गुरुवार को 195 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामले दर्ज हुए। जिसके साथ कुल आंकड़ा 29 हजार 740 पर पहुंचा है। शहर में 2 मौत के साथ मृतकों की संख्या 754 पर पहुंच गई है। जिले की बात की जाए तो 44 पॉजिटिव मामले दर्ज हुए। इसके साथ कुल आंकड़ा 10 हजार 892 पर पहुंचा है। जिले में गुरुवार को एक भी मौत नहीं हुई।

दीपावली के बाद नए साल के पहले दिन सोमवार को कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामले 124 दर्ज हुए थे। जिससे नई उम्मीद जगी थी। लेकिन, दूसरे ही दिन से तेजी से कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामले बढ़ते चले गए। 3 दिन में 71 पॉजिटिव मामले बढ़ गए। देश के बाकी हिस्साें की तरह सूरत में मामले बढ़ने से स्थानीय प्रशासन की चिंता बढ़ने लगी है। प्रशासन ने लोगों को सतर्क रहने को कहा है।

16 नवंबर को ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में आए थे 17 केस, अब बढ़कर हुए 44
16 नवंबर को जिले में 17 पॉजिटिव मामले दर्ज हुए थे। लेकिन, 3 दिन में जिले के मामले भी दो गुना से अधिक बढ़ते हुए 44 पर पहुंच गए। शहर के साथ-साथ जिले की स्थिति भी गंभीर नजर आ रही है। कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद उससे मुक्त होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 163 दर्ज हुई। वहीं जिले में मरीजों की रिकवरी का कुल रेशियो 94.3 पर पहुंच गया है। अब तक रिकवरी रेशियो लगातार बढ़ता रहा है, लेकिन जिस तरह पॉजिटिव मामले बढ़ फी है उसे देखते हुए प्रशासन की चिंता बढ़ी है।

सूरत में जनता कर्फ्यू की कोई संभावना नहीं
^वर्तमान में सूरत में कर्फ्यू की कोई संभावना नही है। स्थिति कंट्राेल में है, प्रशासन पूर्ण रूप से अलर्ट है। हालांकि आगामी दिनों में दिवाली मनाकर लोग जब सूरत में वापस लौटेंगे तब कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामले बढ़ने की संभावना है। इस लिए बाहर से आने वाले लोग जांच कराए और 3 दिन घर मे रहकर ऑब्जरवेशन में रहे। जरूर पड़ने पर स्वस्थ्य विभाग का संपर्क करे।
- बंछानिधि पाणी, मनपा कमिश्नर

