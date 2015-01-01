पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर 200 से ज्यादा केस हुए:एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या, भले ही कम हो रही पर राज्य में हमारे यहां सबसे ज्यादा केस आ रहे; डॉक्टर बोले- अब तो खांसी वाले भी पॉजिटिव आ रहे

सूरत24 मिनट पहले
  • मनपा की लाख कवायद के बाद भी कोरोना के केस अभी भी 200 के पार, मौत का सिलसिला भी नहीं रुक रहा...

सूरत में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या लगातार कम तो हो रही है, लेकिन चिंता की बात यह है कि अभी भी सूरत में राज्य के अन्य सभी शहरों से ज्यादा केस आ रहे हैं। यहां रोजाना 200 से अधिक केस आ रहे हैं। सूरत के बाद अहमदाबाद में सबसे ज्यादा मामले आ रहे हैं। जबकि अहमदाबाद में कभी हर दिन 800 से अधिक केस आते थे। लेकिन, अब यहां मात्र 175 केस तक ही आ रहे हैं।

अहमदाबाद मनपा लगातार अच्छा काम कर रही है, जिसका नतीजा सामने आ रहा है। वहीं सूरत में अभी भी 200 से अधिक मामले आ रहे हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क और कोरोना को गंभीरता से न लेने के कारण सूरत में अभी तक सुधार नहीं आ रहा है।

डॉक्टर: केस अधिक आने से मौत के आंकड़े भी बढ़ेंगे

केस अधिक आने से बुजुर्ग और कोमोर्बिड मरीज भी इसके चपेट में आ जाते हैं। डॉक्टर बताते हैं कि बुजुर्ग और कोमोर्बिड मरीज ही गंभीर हालत में आते हैं। अधिक मौत भी इन्हीं मरीजों की हो रही है। 50 से 80 साल के बीच वाले मरीजों की मौत 80 फीसदी तक है।

सिविल अस्पताल के मेडिसिन विभाग की एचओडी डॉ. टिंकल पटेल ने बताया कि कोरोना के लक्षण में समय-समय पर कुछ बदलाव देखे जा रहे हैं। मामूली खासी वाले भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जा रहे हैं। वहीं काम काज में थकान आने पर भी मरीज पॉजिटिव हो सकते हैं। इसलिए लापरवाही नहीं की जा सकती हैं।

लगातार तीसरे दिन 200 से ज्यादा केस आए, 1 मौत
कपड़ा व्यापारी, छात्र, फर्नीचर वाला, कार शोरूम वाला, बैंक कर्मी, डायमंड वर्कर, स्कूल क्लर्क, डॉक्टर, मनपा कर्मी, टेक्सटाइल वर्कर, एंब्रॉयडरी वर्कर, लैब टेक्नीशियन, सिविल इंजीनियर सहित शहर में 152 और ग्रामीण में 58 यानी 210 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। अब तक कोरोनावायरस के 38161 मामले हो चुके हैं।

वहीं नानपुरा निवासी 63 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की स्मीमेर अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हुई उन्हें डायबिटीज और ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी थी। मौत का आंकड़ा 1017 तक पहुंच चुका है। दूसरी ओर शहर के 191 और ग्रामीण के 66 यानी 251 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। अब तक 35599 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं।

लिंबायत जोन का चार्ज रिटायर्ड आईएएस को सौंपा

सूरत मनपा के लिंबायत जोन के कार्यपालक इंजीनियर भैरव देसाई की हाउसिंग विभाग में बदली कर उनसे खाड़ी- तापी शुद्धिकरण प्रोजेक्ट भी ले लिया था। उसके बाद लिंबायत जोन के जोनल चीफ एडीशनल सिटी इंजीनियर जतिन देसाई से भी जोन का जिम्मा ले लिया है।

उसके स्थान पर आईएएस (रिटायर्ड) ऑफिसर ऑन स्पेशल पर आए आर जे माकडिया को जोन का चार्ज सौंपा गया है। हाल में लिंबायत जोन के कार्यपालक इंजीनियर की बदली कर जोनल चीफ जतिन देसाई से भी लिंबायत जोन का चार्ज अचानक ले लिया है। मनपा कमिश्नर बंछानिधि पाणी ने गुरुवार को बदली के ऑर्डर जारी किए हैं।

