पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • The Ambulance That Killed The Bike Rider, The Hospital Brought From The Same, The Driver Absconded On Hearing Of The Foot Fracture

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एंबुलेंस से एक्सीडेंट:जिस एंबुलेंस ने बाइक सवार को मारी टक्कर, उसी से लाया गया अस्पताल; पैर फ्रैक्चर का सुनते ही ड्राइवर हुआ फरार

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिविल अस्पताल में शशांक चौहाण, जिन्हें सिविल अस्पताल की ही एंबुलेंस ने मार दी थी टक्कर।
  • डॉक्टर ने कहा पैर में फ्रैक्चर है तो ड्राइवर चुपके से बाहर निकला और एंबुलेंस लेकर कहीं चला गया

सूरत शहर में आज एक एंबुलेंस ने सिविल अस्पताल से कुछ ही दूर एक बाइक सवार को टक्कर मार दी। इसके बाद उसी एंबुलेंस से उसे सिविल अस्पताल लाया गया। डॉक्टर्स ने जब पैर में फ्रैक्चर होने की बात कही तो यह सुनते ही ड्राइवर चुपके से फरार हो गया। जब मरीज ने बताया कि उसे लाने वाले एंबुलेंस के ड्राइवर ने ही टक्कर मारी थी तो मामले का खुलासा हुआ।

ड्राइवर चुपके से भाग निकला
सिविल अस्पताल की ही एंबुलेंस के ड्राइवर ने शशांक चौहाण (20) की बाइक को टक्कर मार दी थी। शशांक के पैर में फ्रैक्चर होने के चलते वे उठने की स्थिति में भी नहीं थे, जिससे एंबुलेंस का ड्राइवर ने उन्हें उठाया और उसी एंबुलेंस से अस्पताल लाकर आरएमओ को सूचना दी। इसी दौरान जब डॉक्टर ने ये कहा कि पैर में फैक्चर है तो ड्राइवर चुपके से बाहर निकला और एंबुलेंस लेकर कहीं चला गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सूरत और वडोदरा में कर्फ्यू पर आज शाम तक फैसला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें