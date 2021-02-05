पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजनीति:अहमदाबाद का मेयर बनाने के लिए अमित शाह के करीबी को टिकट, हितेश बारोट की सक्रिय राजनीति में एंट्री से चर्चा का बाजार गर्म

अहमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
अमित शाह के करीबी हैं बारोट। - Dainik Bhaskar
अमित शाह के करीबी हैं बारोट।
  • हितेश बारोट को अचानक थलतेज वार्ड से नगरपालिका का टिकट दिया गया है
  • बारोट वर्तमान में एडीसी और जीएससी (गुजरात स्टेट को-ऑपरेटिव बैंक) के डायरेक्टर हैं

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री की कोर टीम में वर्षों से काम कर रहे हितेश बारोट को अचानक सक्रिय राजनीति में शामिल करने से गुजरात की राजनीति में चर्चा का दौर चल पड़ा है। बारोट को अहमदाबाद का मेयर बनाने के लिए थलतेज कॉर्पोरेशन से टिकट दिया गया है। बता दें, अमित शाह के करीबी बारोट वर्तमान में एडीसी (अहमदाबाद डिस्ट्रिक्ट को-ऑपरेटिव बैंक) और जीएससी (गुजरात स्टेट को-ऑपरेटिव बैंक) के डायरेक्टर हैं।

1997 में अमित शाह को चुनाव जीतने में मदद की थी।
1997 में अमित शाह को चुनाव जीतने में मदद की थी।

हितेश बारोट को अचानक थलतेज वार्ड से नगरपालिका का टिकट दिया गया, जो कार्यकर्ताओं और स्थानीय नेताओं के आश्चर्य का विषय है। क्योंकि, हितेश बारोट कई वर्षों से सहकारी बैंकों और कृषि बाजार समिति जैसी संस्थाओं में सक्रिय हैं। एक्टिव पॉलिटिक्स में अबसे पहले उनकी एंट्री कभी नहीं हुई। माना जा रहा है कि चुनाव जीतने के बाद वे महापौर पद के लिए चुने जा सकते हैं।

अमित शाह को कृष्ण और पीएम मोदी को अर्जुन बताकर विवादों में आए थे
करीब दो साल पहले अमित शाह के जन्मदिन के अवसर पर हितेश बारोट ने सोशल मीडिया में एक फोटो शेयर की थी। इस एडिटेड फोटो में पीएम मोदी को अर्जुन और अमित शाह को उनका सारथी यानी की श्रीकृष्ण के रूप में दर्शाया गया था। इस फोटो को लेकर गुजरात में काफी विवाद हुआ था।

