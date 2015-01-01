पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:हाईवे से बेकाबू हुई कार खेत में घुसी, तीन किसानों की मौके पर ही मौत, हादसे में दो बाल-बाल बचे

राधनपुरएक घंटा पहले
शनिवार की सुबह राधनपुर के पास क्रेटा कार चालक की गलती ने तीन लोगों की जान ले ली। (इंसेट में पहली तस्वीर धनजी ठाकोर, बीच मेें प्रभू ठाकोर और अंत में नभाभाई ठाकोर)
  • राधनपुर के पास की घटना, कच्छ की ओर से आ रही थी क्रेटा कार, दीवाली पर मातम पसरा

राधनपुर से सात किलोमीटर दूर स्थित कल्याणपुरा गांव में काली चावदस की सुबह सात बजे के करीब नेशनल हाईवे के पास ही स्थित एक खेत में 5 युवा किसान काम कर रहे थे। तभी कच्छ की ओर से आने वाली क्रेटा कार चालक ने अपना संतुलन खो दिया। जिससे क्रेटा कार हाईवे से सटे खेत की ओर जा पहुंची जहां पर काम करने वाले किसानों को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। कार की रफ्तार काफी तेज होने के कारण इसकी चपेट में आकर खेत मेंे काम करने वाले 3 किसानों ने स्थल पर ही दम तोड़ दिया, जबकि इस हादसे में दो लोगों का चमत्कारिक बचाव हो गया।

शनिवार की सुबह कच्छ की आ रही जीजे 12 डीजी 8349 नंबर की क्रेटा कार चालक का अचानक संतुलन खो गया। जिससे कार हाइवे के नजदीक के खेत में जा पहुंची। खेत में धनजीभाई जेमलभाई ठाकोर (23), प्रभूभाई सोमाभाई ठाकोर (25) और नभाभाई गांडाभाई ठाकोर (38) इस कार की चपेट में आने के बाद तीनों की स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई।

पीएम के लिए रेफरल अस्पताल में भेजे तीनों शव

हादसे की सूचना पाते ही पुलिस की टीम तुरंत स्थल पर पहुंची। जिन्होंने तीनों शवों को कब्जे में लेते हुए राधनपुर रेफरल अस्पातल में पीएम के लिए रवाना किया। जबकि दो युवा किसान कानजीभाई जेमलभाई ठाकोर और बचुभाई जेमलभाई ठाकोर का चमत्कारिक बचाव हो गया। हादसे के बाद गांव में शोक की लहर है। इस घटना के बाद पुलिस ने क्रेटा कार चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर आगे की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

धमडाची में प्लास्टिक के दाने बनाने वाली कंपनी में भीषण आग, कोई जनहानि नहीं

वलसाड के पास स्थित धमडाची के पीरू फलिया में प्लास्टिक के दाने बनाने वाली कंपनी में भीषण आग लग गई। दिवाली के दिन सुबह के समय शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी इस आगजनी ने देखते ही देखते विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया। इस आगजनी में कंपनी में रखे गए प्लास्टिक के दानों का जत्था खाक हो जाने के बाद आग का धुंआ काफी दूर तक निकलने लगा। आग लगने की सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड और पुलिस की टीम स्थल पर पहुंची। कुछ देर बाद फायर की टीम ने आग पर काबू पाने में सफलता प्राप्त की।

वहीं दूसरी ओर पुलिस की ओर से आग पर काबू पाने के लिए बाधा न पहुंचे इसके लिए कंपनी की ओर जाने वाला रास्ता बंद कर दिया गया। धमडाची के पीरू फलिया प्लॉट नंबर 542 में स्थित जेपी एंटरप्राईजेस नामक कंपनी में दिवाली के कारण अवकाश रखा गया था। इसलिए कंपनी में कामगार नहीं थे। लेकिन अचानक शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण आगजनी की घटना हुई। जिससे कंपनी में कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई है। हालांकि इस भीषण आगजनी के बाद आसपास के विस्तारों में दौड़धूप जरूर मच गई थी।

