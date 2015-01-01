पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:आज डूबते सूर्य को देंगे अर्घ्य, इस बार कोरोना के कारण शहर में नहीं हो रहे बड़े आयोजन

सूरत22 मिनट पहले
  • खरना के दिन गुरुवार को छठ व्रतियों ने रखा पूरे दिन व्रत, आज सूर्यास्त का समय शाम 5:26 बजे होगा

छठ पूजा नई फसल के उत्सव का भी प्रतीक है। इसमें सूर्यदेव को चढ़ाए जाने प्रसाद में फल के अलावा इस नई फसल से भोजन तैयार किया जाता है। छठ पूजा का प्रसाद बिना प्याज, लहसुन और नमक के तैयार किया जाता है। कुछ भक्त सेंधा नमक का उपयोग करते हैं।

नहाय-खाय के दिन सभी व्रतियों सिर्फ शुद्ध आहार का सेवन करना चाहिए। खरना या लोहंडा के दिन शाम के समय गुड़ की खीर और पूरी बनाकर छठी माता को भोग लगाया जाता है। सबसे पहले इस खीर को व्रती खुद खाएं बाद में परिवार और ब्राह्मणों को दिया जाता है।

छठी मइया के प्रसाद के रूप में ठेकुआ, मालपुआ, खीर, खजूर, चावल का लड्डू और सूजी का हलवा आदि प्रसाद चढ़ाया जाता है। कार्तिक माह की शुक्लपक्ष पंचमी को महिलाओं ने पूरे दिन व्रत रखा और शाम को भोजन किया। शाम को गुड़ से खीर बनाकर खाने की प्रथा है। इस विधि को खरना कहा जाता है।

एकमात्र त्योहार जिसमें डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देते हैं: हिंदू धर्म में यह एकमात्र ऐसा त्योहार है जिसमें डूबते सूर्य की पूजा की जाती है। छठ के तीसरे दिन शाम के पूजन की तैयारियां की जाती है। इस बार शाम का अर्घ्य 20 नवंबर यानी आज है। इस दिन नदी, तालाब में खड़े होकर ढलते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। फिर पूजा के बाद अगली सुबह की पूजा की तैयारियां शुरू हो जाती हैं।

छठ समितियों ने उत्सव घर में ही मनाने की लोगों से अपील की

शहर में छठ महोत्सव का हर साल पांच जगहों पर बड़ा आयोजन किया जाता है। इनमें छठ मानव सेवा समिति, बिहार विकास मंडल, समस्त बिहार झारखंड ट्रस्ट, गुजरात उत्तर भारतीय समाज और बिहार विकास परिषद शहर के विभिन्न जगहों पर छठ पूजा का आयोजन करता है।

इसके लिए शहर के ओवारों और अन्य जगहों पर पूजा की व्यवस्था की जाती है। मगर इस बार कोरोना महामारी के चलते ये सभी कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिए गए हैं। बिहार विकास परिषद के धर्मेश सिंह ने बताया इस बार छठ पूजा महोत्सव का आयोजन नहीं किया जा रहा है। उनका कहना है कि इस महापर्व पर घाटों पर लाखों की संख्या में श्रद्धालु पहुंचते हैं।

इतने लोगों से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और अन्य नियमों का पालन करवाना असंभव है, इसलिए इस बार यह आयोजन नहीं करने का परिषद ने निर्णय लिया है। वहीं बिहार विकास मंडल के प्रभुनाथ यादव ने बताया कि इस बारे में प्रशासन से भी वार्ता हो चुकी है। उनके निवेदन पर इस बार छठ पूजा महोत्सव का आयोजन नहीं किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने सभी लोगों से अपने-अपने घरों में पूजा करने का अनुरोध किया।

छठ महापर्व का सबसे खास दिन है षष्टी तिथि

षष्टी तिथि छठ महापर्व का सबसे खास दिन होता है। इस दिन व्रती महिलाएं ढलते सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करती हैं। साथ ही उनसे आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करती हैं। इस दिन सूर्यास्त का समय शाम 5 बजकर 26 मिनट है। सूर्योदय का समय सुबह 6:48 बजे रहेगा। यह तिथि आज यानी शुक्रवार को है।

छठ पूजा का मुहूर्त
20 नवंबर को सूर्योदय 6:48 पर तथा सूर्यास्त शाम 5:26 पर होगा। वैसे षष्ठी तिथि एक दिन पहले यानी 19 नवंबर को रात 9:58 से शुरू हो जाएगी और 20 नवंबर को रात 9:29 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके अगले दिन सूर्य को सुबह अर्घ्य देने का समय छह बजकर 48 मिनट पर है।

