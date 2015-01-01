पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाइट कर्फ्यू ने लगाया ग्रहण:गुजरात में अब 5 हजार शादियां अटकीं, कई रद्द हो चुकीं और कइयों की दिन में फेरे लेने की तैयारी

गुजरात23 मिनट पहलेलेखक: विष्णु शर्मा
नवंबर से दिसंबर तक इन अहमदाबाद, वडोदरा, सूरत और राजकोट में ही करीब 5 हजार शादियां होनी हैं।
  • नवंबर से दिसंबर तक अहमदाबाद, वडोदरा, सूरत और राजकोट में ही 5 हजार शादियां होनी हैं
  • जो तिथि आगे बढ़ाना चाहते हैं, उन्हें मुहूर्त वाले दिन गार्डन या पार्टी प्लॉट नहीं मिल रहे

अहमदाबाद में जारी 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू तो सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे खत्म हो गया, लेकिन आज से चार शहरों में यानी की अहमदाबाद, वडोदरा, सूरत और राजकोट में आज से नाइट कर्फ्यू लग गया। कर्फ्यू अगले आदेश तक रोजाना रात के 9 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक रहेगा। इसके चलते अब वे लोग परेशानी में आ गए हैं, जिनके घर शादियां हैं। नवंबर से दिसंबर तक इन चार शहरों में करीब 5 हजार शादियां होनी हैं, लेकिन नाइट कर्फ्यू के चलते अब शादियां या तो रद्द हो रही हैं या फिर दिन में ही पूरी कार्यक्रम निपटाने की तैयारी चल रही है।

कहीं रिसेप्शन की दिक्कत तो कहीं मुहूर्त की
विवाह वाले परिवारों की सबसे बड़ी टेंशन ये है कि वे मैरिज गार्डन से लेकर बैंड-बाजे तक की एडवांस बुकिंग कर चुके हैं। अब जो लोग इस प्लानिंग में हैं कि शादी दिन में ही संपन्न कर ली जाए तो उन्हें रिसेप्शन पार्टी करवाने की चिंता है, क्योंकि सब कुछ रात के 9 बजे पहले ही करना होगा। इससे भी बड़ी चिंता मुहूर्त की है, जिसके खिलाफ कई परिवार नहीं जाना चाहते और अब वे शादियों रद्द कर आगे की तारीख पर विचार कर रहे हैं।

मैरिज गार्डन से लेकर बैंड-बाजे तक की एडवांस बुकिंग हो चुकी है।
मैरिज गार्डन से लेकर बैंड-बाजे तक की एडवांस बुकिंग हो चुकी है।

अहमदाबाद में अटक गईं 1700 शादियां
बताते चलें कि अहमदाबाद में शनिवार को 500 और रविवार को 1200 शादियां होनी थीं, लेकिन दो दिन के कर्फ्यू के चलते लगभग सभी शादियां रद्द कर दी गईं। इस अचानक कर्फ्यू से सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत की बात यह थी कि विवाह वाले घरों में मेहमान तक आ गए थे। अब दूसरी परेशानी यह है कि जो लोग शादियों की तिथि आगे बढ़ाना चाहते हैं, उन्हें मुहूर्त वाले दिन मैरिज गार्डन या पार्टी प्लॉट ही नहीं मिल रहे। इसलिए जोड़ों को फेरे लेने के लिए अब लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ सकता है।

होटल इंडस्ट्रीज को करोड़ों का नुकसान
शादियों के चलते अनेक होटलें बुक हो चुकी हैं, जिनकी बुकिंग अब धीरे-धीरे कैंसिल हो रही हैं। होटल व्यवसाय पहले से ही चौपट है और अब नाइट कर्फ्यू ने बिजनेस की कमर तोड़कर रख दी है। सूरत की होटल इंडस्ट्रीज से जुड़े लोगों ने बताया कि सूरत की छोटी-बड़ी करीब 1500 होटलें शादी के लिए बुक हो गई थीं। इन होटलों को अब करोड़ों का नुकसान होने वाला है।

गुजरात के चार शहरों में ही दिसंबर तक 5000 शादियां होना है।
गुजरात के चार शहरों में ही दिसंबर तक 5000 शादियां होना है।

कर्फ्यू से वेडिंग इवेंट के व्यवसाय को असर
उत्तर गुजरात में करीब 8 महीनों बाद शनिवार से शादियां शुरू हुईं, लेकिन नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाने से फिर वही परेशानी आ खड़ी हुई है, जो लॉकडाउन के समय थी। गुजरात के चार शहरों में ही दिसंबर तक 5000 शादियां होना है। यह एक बहुत बड़ी संख्या है। इससे गार्डन, पार्टी प्लॉट, डीजे, और कई छोटे-मोटे बिजनेस को भारी नुकसान झेलना पड़ेगा। इसे लेकर सभी चिंता में आ गए हैं। वैसे भी इस व्यवसाय से जुड़े लोगों का काम-धंधा पूरी तरह चौपट हो गया है। अनलॉक के बाद थोड़ी उम्मीद जागी थी तो अब वह भी नाइट कर्फ्यू की भेंट चढ़ने वाली है।

उत्तर भारत में इस साल ये हैं विवाह के मुहूर्त
उत्तर भारत में 15, 25 और 29 जून को हजारों शादियां थीं, लेकिन विवाह उत्सव कोरोना की भेंट चढ़ गए। यही हाल अब होने वाला है। नवंबर में 20-21, 26, 30 तारीख के मुहूर्त हैं। जिनमें से ये दो दिन कर्फ्यू में चले जाएंगे। इसके बाद दिसंबर में 1,2,6,7,,8,9,11 तारीख में मुहूर्त हैं। अगर लॉकडाउन का सिलसिला यूं ही चलता रहा तो इसका वेडिंग इंडस्ट्रीज को भारी नुकसान झेलना पड़ेगा।

