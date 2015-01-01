पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध का असर:किसान आंदोलन से बांद्रा-अमृतसर ट्रेन अमृतसर-चंडीगढ़ के बीच रद्द रहेगी

सूरत19 मिनट पहले
पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के कारण पश्चिम रेलवे की कुछ और ट्रेनें प्रभावित हुई हैं। कुछ ट्रेनों को डायवर्ट किया गया है तथा कुछ ट्रेनों को शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट और शॉर्ट ओरिजिनेट किया गया है। 17 दिसंबर को छूटने वाली ट्रेन संख्या 02925 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर स्पेशल ट्रेन को चंडीगढ़ में शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट किया जाएगा। यह ट्रेन चंडीगढ़ एवं अमृतसर के बीच आंशिक रूप से रद्द रहेगी।

इसे 19 दिसंबर को चंडीगढ़ से शॉर्ट ओरिजिनेट किया जाएगा। यह ट्रेन अमृतसर एवं चंडीगढ़ के बीच आंशिक रूप से रद्द रहेगी। 16 दिसंबर को छूटी ट्रेन संख्या 02903 मुंबई सेंट्रल–अमृतसर स्पेशल ट्रेन को परिवर्तित मार्ग व्यास-जनडियाला-अमृतसर की बजाय व्‍यास-तरन तारन-अमृतसर के रास्ते चलाया जाएगा।

17 दिसंबर को ट्रेन संख्या 02904 अमृतसर-मुंबई सेंट्रल स्पेशल ट्रेन को परिवर्तित मार्ग अमृतसर-जनडियाला-व्यास की बजाय अमृतसर-तरन तारन-व्यास के रास्ते चलाया जाएगा।

