अजीब किस्सा:6 साल के बच्चे की नाक में 5 महीने से फंसा था बैटरी सेल, डॉक्टर्स ने दूर्बीन ऑपरेशन कर निकाला

राजकोट23 मिनट पहले
ऑपरेशन के बाद आर्यन और उसकी एक्स-रे रिपोर्ट में दिखाई दे रहा बैटरी सेल।
  • एक्स-रे निकाला गया तो रिपोर्ट में पता चला कि नाक में किसी मेटल की वस्तु फंसी हुई है
  • पिछले 5 महीने से आर्यन सर्दी से परेशान था और दवाइयां के बावजूद कोई असर नहीं हो रहा था

हाल ही में विद्यानगर मेन रोड राजकोट स्थित डॉ ठक्कर के अस्पताल में एक अजीब केस आया था। राजकोट निवासी आर्यन हितेशभाई चौहान (6) के नाक में 5 महीनों से बैटरी का सेल फंसा हुआ था। बच्चे के पिता के अनुसार पिछले 5 महीने से आर्यन सर्दी से परेशान था। जबकि उसकी एक साइड की नाक बह रही थी। आर्यन नाक में दर्द की समस्या से परेशान था। बार-बार दवाइयां लेने के बावजूद कोई असर नहीं हो रहा था। इसलिए परिवार उसे डॉ ठक्कर के अस्पताल लाया।

अस्पताल में उसकी नाक का एक्स-रे निकाला गया तो रिपोर्ट में पता चला कि उसकी नाक में किसी मेटल की वस्तु फंसी हुई है। इसलिए डॉक्टरों ने किसी भी तरह की देरी किए बगैर ही तुरंत दूरबीन ऑपरेशन कर नाक में फंसे बैटरी सेल को गिनती के मिनटों में ही निकाल दिया।

खेलते-खेलते अपनी नाक में बैटरी का सेल फंसा लिया था।
पिता हितेशभाई ने बताया कि लगभग 5 महीने पहले आर्यन ने खेलते-खेलते अपनी नाक में बैटरी का सेल फंसा लिया था। उस समय तकलीफ न होने का चलते सभी ने सोचा कि सेल निकल गया होगा। इसके कई दिनों बाद आर्यन को तकलीफ हुई, तब तक परिवार सेल नाक में फंसने की बात भूल चुका था।

