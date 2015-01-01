पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चीनी बहिष्कार धड़ाम:मेड इन इंडिया झालर 70 रुपए में मिल रही, वही चाइना मेड 30 में धड़ाधड़ बिक रही है

वडोदरा5 मिनट पहले
वडोदरा के मार्केट में चाईनीज लाइटिंग।
  • दुकानों में चाइनीज सामान की भरमार है, यह सामान पिछले साल का बचा हुआ है
  • एक व्यापारी जय ठाकोर ने बताया कि पिछले साल का ही ढेर सारा माल रखा हुआ है

कोरोना महामारी के बीच आ रहे प्रकाश पर्व यानी की दिवाली में अब गिनती के ही दिन रह गए हैं। बाजारों में रौनक लौट आई है और लोग दिवाली की खरीदारी में जुट गए हैं। खरीदारी में अब बात हो रही है चाइनीज सामानों की, जिसका विरोध तो हो रहा है, लेकिन दिवाली लाइटिंग का चाईनीज सामान धड़ल्ले से बिक रहा है। क्योंकि, सजावट की लाइटिंग के भारतीय सामानों का जो रेट है, उसकी तुलना में चाईनीज आइटम का रेट आधा है। इसी के चलते दुकानदारों के पास रखा पिछले साल का माल धड़ल्ले से बिक रहा है।

भारतीय सामानों के मुकाबले चाईनीज आयटम का रेट आधा है।
चाइनीज लाइटिंग 30 की तो भारतीय 70 रुपए की
इस बारे में हमने वडोदरा के फेमस मुंसीनो खांचो और राजमहल रोड के मार्केट की पड़ताल की तो पता चला कि दुकानों में चाइनीज सामान की भरमार है। यह सामान पिछले साल का बचा हुआ है। वहीं, इस बारे में दुकानदारों का कहना है कि ग्राहक सस्ता सामान ही पसंद करते हैं और इससे उन्हें फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि वह कहां का बना है। जो भारतीय लाइटिंग 70 रुपए की हैं, उसकी तुलना में चाइनीज लाइटिंग की कीमत मात्र 30 रुपए है।

कुछ ग्राहकों से बात की तो एक ग्राहक शारदाबेन ने कहा- दिवाली की खरीदी तो करनी ही है, क्योंकि यह त्योहार ही इतना बड़ा है। दिवाली पर सबसे खास तो घरों की सजावट ही है, बाकी कुछ हो न हो। इसलिए हम लाइटिंग का सामान खरीदने आए हैं। जब दुकानदार से सस्ता माल मांगो तो वह चाईनीज ही होता है और इनकी डिजाइन भी एक से बढ़कर एक हैं। अब ग्राहक तो वही खरीदेगा, जो सस्ता होगा। पैसों की बचत भी तो करनी है।

पिछले साल का बचा माल बेच रहे दुकानदार।
काफी माल बचा हुआ है पिछले साल का
एक व्यापारी जय ठाकोर ने बताया कि इस साल चीन से माल नहीं आया। लेकिन, इससे पहले के सालों में हर साल बड़े पैमाने पर माल का आयात हुआ था। कई दुकानों में तो दो साल तक का स्टॉक रखा हुआ है। दुकानदारों की भी मजबूरी है, क्योंकि सस्ता होने के चलते ग्राहक वही माल खरीदते हैं। इसके अलावा चाईनीज माल में ढेरों वैरायटी भी हैं, जिसमें गुब्बारे, दीए, लाइटिंग, बल्ब आदि शामिल हैं।

