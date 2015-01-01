पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • The Laundryman Was Ironing Off The Shutter Of The Shop, A Short Circuit Fire; Burnt Body Found With Clothes

हादसे में मौत:दुकान की शटर बंद कर इस्त्री कर रहा था लॉन्ड्रीमैन, शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग; कपड़ों के साथ जली बॉडी मिली

सूरतएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसे का शिकार हुई इस्त्री की दुकान और इनसेट में मृतक शिवकुमार।
  • मृतक दिन में कपड़े धोकर लाने के बाद शाम से देर रात तक उन पर इस्त्री करता था
  • परिवार में पत्नी, दो बेटे और एक बेटी है, जो दिवाली के चलते अपने घर यूपी चले गए हैं

सूरत शहर के भटार इलाके में बुधवार की रात एक लॉन्ड्रीमैन भयानक हादसे का शिकार हो गया। कपड़ों में प्रेस करते समय दुकान में शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग ने पूरी दुकान को चपेट में ले लिया, जिसमें लॉन्ड्रीमैन की भी जलकर मौत हो गई। इस समय वह दुकान का शटर गिराकर अंदर ही कपड़ों पर प्रेस कर रहा था। मृतक की पहचान शिवकुमार बद्रीनाथ कनौजिया (40) के रूप में हुई है।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शिवकुमार पेशे से धोबी था। दिन में कपड़े धोकर लाने के बाद शाम से देर रात तक इस्त्री करता था। रोजाना की तरह शिवकुमार बुधवार को भी दुकान में शटर गिराकर कपड़ों में इस्त्री कर रहा था। इसी दौरान शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई, जिसकी चपेट में वह आ गया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर शव पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

दुकान में रखे सारे कपड़े जल गए।
दुकान में रखे सारे कपड़े जल गए।

मृतक यूपी का रहवासी
मृतक शिवकुमार मूल रूप से उत्तरप्रदेश का रहने वाला था। सूरत में वह पिछले 20 सालों से परिवार के साथ रह रहा था। परिवार में पत्नी, दो बेटे और एक बेटी है, जो दिवाली के चलते यूपी अपने मूल निवास पर चले गए हैं। परिवार का गुजर-बसर इसी दुकान से ही होता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें