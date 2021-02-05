पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुशियां मातम में बदलीं:महाराष्ट्र से सूरत आ रही बारात की बस तापी में ऑयल टैंकर के पीछे घुसी, 3 की मौत, 7 घायल

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
तापी जिले के सूरत-धुलिया हाईवे पर सुबह 6.15 पर हुआ हादसा। - Dainik Bhaskar
तापी जिले के सूरत-धुलिया हाईवे पर सुबह 6.15 पर हुआ हादसा।
  • महाराष्ट्र के मालेगांव से सूरत आ रही बस में 35 यात्री सवार थे
  • बस ड्राइवर की झपकी लगने के चलते हादसा होने की संभावना

गुजरात में तापी जिले के सूरत-धुलिया हाईवे पर शुक्रवार सुबह हुए एक सड़क हादसे में तीन व्यक्तियों की मौत हो गई और दर्जनों घायल हो गए। घायलों में 7 की हालत गंभीर है, जिन्हें तापी और सूरत शहर के अलग-अलग अस्पतालों में भर्ती करवाया गया है। हादसा बस के एक ऑयल टैंकर के पीछे से टकराने के चलते हुआ। बस बारातियों को लेकर महाराष्ट्र के मालेगांव से सूरत शहर के लिंबायत इलाके आ रही थी।

बस सड़क किनारे खड़े एक टैंकर से जा टकराई।
बस सड़क किनारे खड़े एक टैंकर से जा टकराई।

मालेगांव से रात 11 बजे रवाना हुई थी
सूरत आ रही यह बस महाराष्ट्र के मालेगांव से रात 11 बजे रवाना हुई थी। इसी दौरान बस सुबह 6.15 पर हादसे का शिकार हो गई। बस में 35 यात्री सवार थे। हादसे के वक्त सभी लोग गहरी नींद में थे। आशंका व्यक्त की जा रही है कि बस के ड्राइवर की झपकी लगने के चलते ये हादसा हुआ। टैंकर हाईवे पर सड़क किनारे खड़ा हुआ था।

बारातियों से भरी बस महाराष्ट्र के मालेगांव से सूरत आ रही थी।
बारातियों से भरी बस महाराष्ट्र के मालेगांव से सूरत आ रही थी।

तेज स्पीड में थी बस
बस की स्पीड इतनी तेज थी कि टैंकर के टकराने के बाद बस का एक हिस्सा ही टूटकर अलग हो गया। हादसे के बाद हाईवे पर चीख-पुकार मच गई। घायलों की आवाज सुनकर स्थानीय लोग मदद के लिए दौड़े। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस और मेडिकल की टीमें भी मौके पर पहुंच गई थी। हादसे में मौके पर ही पति-पत्नी और एक अन्य युवक की मौत हो गई थी। मृतकों के एक व्यक्ति का शव तो पूरी तरह से क्षत-विक्षत हो गया था।

बस ड्राइवर की झपकी लगने के चलते हादसा होने की संभावना।
बस ड्राइवर की झपकी लगने के चलते हादसा होने की संभावना।
