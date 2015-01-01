पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:काेराेना के 186 नए मामले मरीजों की संख्या 39,472

फाइल फोटो

शहर में 140 और ग्रामीण में 46 यानी 186 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। अब तक कोरोना के 39472 मामले आ चुके हैं। वहीं शहर में एक मरीज की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। अबतक मौत का आंकड़ा 1025 तक पहुंच गया है।

जबकि शहर के 151 और ग्रामीण के 51 यानी 202 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। अबतक 37084 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। फिलहाल 1363 एक्टिव मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। अब सूरत की रिकवरी दर 93.95 % हो गया है जबकि मृत्यु दर 2.59 % है।

पांच दिवसीय धन्वंतरि पूजन पर आयुर्वेदिक ओर होम्योपैथी दवा का मुफ्त वितरण

5 दिवसीय धन्वंतरि पूजन के मौके पर जिला आयुर्वेद और होम्योपैथिक मेडिकल ऑफिसर द्वारा मुफ्त में कैंप, काढ़ा, आयुर्वेदिक दवा सम्सम वटी अाैर होम्योपैथी आर्सेनिक आल्ब 30 का वितरण किया गया। कार्यक्रम अडाजन के गंगेश्वर महादेव मंदिर के सामने चिल्ड्रन कम्युनिटी हाल में किया गया।

कोरोना की लड़ाई में आयुर्वेद और होम्योपैथी की उपयोगिता के बार मे आयुष विभाग 5 दिवसीय भगवान धन्वंतरि के पूजन कार्यक्रम चलाया जा रहा है।

