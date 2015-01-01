पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मैनेजर और लेबर इंचार्ज पर केस, पुलिस ने हल्की धाराएं लगाई

सूरत11 घंटे पहले
  • पांडेसरा की मिल में नाबालिग की मौत का मामला

पांडेसरा की जी-टेक्स मिल में काम करते समय 15 साल के नाबालिग की मशीन में आने से मौत हो गई थी। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। वहीं, जिला बाल सुरक्षा विभाग की ओर से कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। बाल सुरक्षा अधिकारी ने दो टूक जवाब देते हुए कहा शिकायत मिलेगी तो कार्रवाई करूंगा।

जानकारी के अनुसार पांडेसरा के सीता नगर में रहने वाला 15 वर्षीय रामजी पुत्र राजभाई कोली पांडेसरा जीआईडीसी में स्थित जी-टेक्स मिल में प्रिंटिंग मशीन पर काम कर रहा था। डिजाइन लगाते समय अचानक मशीन की चपेट में आने से उसकी मौत हो गई थी। 16 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चों से काम करवाना कानूनी अपराध है। पुलिस ने दुर्घटना की शिकायत दर्ज करके खानापूर्ति की है। पुलिस ने हल्की धाराएं लगाई है।

शिकायत होने पर हम कड़ी कार्रवाई करेंगे
नाबालिग के परिवार या रिश्तेदार द्वारा अगर शिकायत दर्ज करवाई जाती है तो मिल के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करेंगे। अभी तक हमें कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली है।
-जयेंद्र ठाकुर, बाल सुरक्षा अधिकारी

मृतक के नाबालिग होने की बात कन्फर्म नहीं है
मृतक की उम्र को लेकर थोड़ी उलझन है। हालांकि उसकी उम्र 16 साल से कम नहीं है। हम मृतक के परिवार के साथ हैं, शव को गांव ले जाने की पूरी व्यवस्था की है। परिवार को मुआवजे के तौर पर 2 लाख रुपए दिए हैं। मिल में सुरक्षा के नियमों का पूरी तरह से पालन करते हैं।
-मुकेश गुलाटी, मैनेजर, जी-टेक्स

