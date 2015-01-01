पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:11 दिन से केस कम, डिस्चार्ज ज्यादा पहली बार रिकवरी रेट 95% के करीब

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
अब सिविल और स्मीमेर अस्पताल में केवल 54 मरीज ही गंभीर हालत में हैं।
  • 24 दिन से माैतें 2 से नीचे नहीं आईं, इन पर रोक जरूरी
  • 11 दिनों में 2525 नए केस आए, जबकि 3036 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए
  • हर दिन 2 से 3 मौत हो रही, 11 दिन में 28 मरीजों की जान गई

11 दिन से लगातार नए केस कम आ रहे और डिस्चार्ज ज्यादा हो रहे। इससे सूरत की रिकवरी रेट 95 प्रतिशत के करीब पहुंच गई है। इन 11 दिनों में 2525 केस आए, जबकि 3036 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। इससे रिकवरी रेट 94.68 प्रतिशत हो गई है।

अब सबसे बड़ी चिंता की बात यह है कि मौतों की संख्या कम नहीं हो रही है। पिछले 24 दिनों से मौतों की संख्या किसी भी दो से कम नहीं आई। इससे पहले 17 नवंबर को 1 मौत हुई थी उसके बाद हर दिन दो या तीन मौतें हो रही हैं।

शुक्रवार को 194 नए संक्रमित मिले, जबकि 259 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। नए केस से 25 फीसदी अधिक डिस्चार्ज हो रहे हैं। इससे सूरत की स्थिति बेहतर होती जा रही है। कोरोना से अब तक 43725 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक कुल 46180 मरीज कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। कोरोना से अब तक 1088 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। इस समय मृत्यु दर 2.35 फीसदी है।

डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि अगर लोग इसी तरह से सजगता रखें तो आने वाले दिनों में और भी केस कम आएंगे दिवाली के बाद बड़े मामले के बाद अब मरीज बड़ी संख्या में ठीक हो रहे हैं, इसलिए आने वाले कुछ दिनों में रिकवरी दर भी और बेहतर हो सकती है। एक्टिव केस भी घट रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को शहर-जिले में कोरोना के 1367 एक्टिव केस दर्ज हुए।

एक सप्ताह पहले यानी 4 दिसंबर को शहर-जिले में कुल 1778 एक्टिव केस आए थे। इस तरह केवल 7 ही दिन में 411 एक्टिव केस घटे हैं। 10 दिन से शहर-जिले में एक्टिव केस की संख्या लगातार घट रही है। अब शहर और जिले में कुल 1367 एक्टिव केस हैं।

नए केस से 25 फीसदी अधिक डिस्चार्ज हुए मरीज
नए केस से 25 फीसदी अधिक मरीज डिस्चार्ज हो रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को 194 मामले आए, जबकि 259 मरीज विभिन्न अस्पतालों से डिस्चार्ज हुए। अस्पतालों से मरीज की संख्या भी लगातार घट रही है। सिविल और स्मीमेर अस्पताल में अब मात्र 95 कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। इसमें सिर्फ 54 मरीज गंभीर हालात में हैं। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि इसमें केवल 7 मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर हैं, जबकि 17 बाइपेप और 30 ऑक्सीजन पर हैं।

डॉक्टर: मौसम में बदलाव हो रहा, ज्यादा सावधानी रखें

डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि मौसम में बदलाव के चलते सर्दी-खांसी, बुखार और गले के एलर्जी के मामले तेजी से बढ़ते हैं। ठंड और हवा में नमी के कारण वायरस के लिए अनुकूल मौसम होता है। ऐसे में कोरोना के तेजी से फैलने की आशंका है।

कोरोना के लक्षण और सामान्य बीमारी के लक्षण मिलते-जुलते हैं। यहां लोगों को ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है। समस्या होने पर डॉक्टर से संपर्क करें। मनपा की हेल्थ सर्वे वाली टीम को अपनी समस्या बताएं।

कोरोना: 194 नए केस आए, 259 मरीज डिस्चार्ज , दूसरे दिन भी मरीजों की गई जान
शुक्रवार को एमआर, छात्र, टीचर, एम्ब्रोडरी वर्कर, डायमंड वर्कर, टेक्सटाइल वर्कर, लूम्स वर्कर, किसान, डॉक्टर, सीए, उकाई डैम स्टेशन का कर्मी, ड्राइवर सहित शहर 194 नए संक्रमित मिले। इनमें शहर के 166 और ग्रामीण के 28 मरीज हैं।

अब तक सूरत शहर और जिले में कुल 46180 पॉजिटिव मामले आ चुके हैं। फिलहाल शहर में दो और ग्रामीण में एक यानी तीन मरीजों की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। अब तक कोरोना से कुल 1088 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं दूसरी ओर शहर के 198 और ग्रामीण के 61 यानी 259 मरीज ठीक होकर घर गए। अब तक 43725 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं।

रोज दो-तीन क्रिटिकल मरीज आ रहे, इतनीमौतें होना आम है

अभी हर 100 पॉजिटिव मरीज में से करीब 20 गंभीर मरीज हैं। हर दिन 3 से 4 क्रिटिकल मरीज आ रहे हैं, इसलिए 2 या 3 मौत होना आम है इतनी मौत तो होगी ही। यह जल्दी कम नहीं होगी। केस भले ही कम आ रहे हों पर इतनी मौतें होंगी ही। डॉ. अमित गामित, नोडल ऑफिसर, सिविल अस्पताल

