सेवा फाउंडेशन:लावारिस मरीजों के संग मनाई दिवाली, पता पूछकर घर पहुंचाया

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
धनवन्तरि दिवस पर सेवा फाउंडेशन ने सिविल अस्पताल में इलाज करवा रहे लावारिस मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद उनका पता पूछताछ घर तक पहुंचाया गया। फूटपाथ पर रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति काे गैंगरीन होने से पूरा पैर सड़ गया था। सेवा फाउंडेशन के अध्यक्ष राजीवन ओमर उसे सिविल अस्पताल ले गए, जहां उसका तुरंत इलाज शुरू किया गया। हालांकि इलाज में देरी होने से उसका पैर खराब हो गया।

इसके अलावा अन्य इलाज करवा रहे चार लावारिस मरीजों को अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी दी गई। इस दौरान सेवा फाउंडेशन के अध्यक्ष राजीव ओमर ने सभी को नए कपड़े और मिठाई देकर रवाना किया। इसमें से दो के घर का पता चल गया है। उसमें उनके घर तक पहुंचाया जाएगा, जबकि तीन लोगों को मानव सेवा संघ के आश्रम में भेज दिया गया। इस दौरान ट्रैफिक पुलिस कमिश्नर एम गोटी भी मौजूद थे।

