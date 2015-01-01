पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भ्रष्टाचार:चेयरमैन: खरीदे गए सामान स्कूलों में पहुंचा दिए गए हैं प्रिंसिपल: एक भी सामान नहीं आया, कहां गया, पता नहीं

सूरत3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षा समिति ने 20 लाख में टॉयलेट क्लीनर, साबुन, हैंड सैनिटाइजर, फ्लोर क्लीनर का ऑर्डर दिया था

मनपा संचालित शिक्षा समिति की स्कूलों में एक बार फिर से गड़बड़ी सामने आई है। टेंडर देकर सामान मंगाने के बाद उसे स्कूलों में नहीं पहुंचाया गया। इन सामानों का छात्रों ने भी कोई इस्तेमाल नहीं किया। विपक्ष ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि अपने स्वार्थ के लिए शिक्षा समिति के अधिकारियों ने टेंडर देकर सामान मंगवाया था। इससे शिक्षकों और छात्रों को कोई फायदा नहीं है।

इसमें से एक भी सामान का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया गया। इसके बावजूद समिति की ओर से 20 लाख ऑर्डर दे दिया गया था। खरीदे गए सामान कहां है, इसकी जानकारी भी किसी को नहीं है। वहीं, चेयरमैन ने कहा कि सभी सामान स्कूलों में भेज दिया गया है। स्कूलों के प्रिंसिपल का कहना है कि कोई सामान आया ही नहीं। विपक्ष ने समिति पर भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगाया है।

शिक्षकों को सामानों की कोई जानकारी भी नहीं दी
कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से पिछले 8 महीने से सभी स्कूल बंद हैं। स्कूल कब खुलेंगे कहना मुश्किल है। इसके बावजूद बड़ी रकम का ऑर्डर दिया गया था। जिन सामानों का ऑर्डर दिया गया था, वह अभी तक स्कूलों में नहीं पहुंचा है। शिक्षकों ने बताया कि उन्हें अभी तक कुछ नहीं मिला है और न ही इसकी कोई जानकारी दी गई है। सामान कहां और किस स्कूल में भेजे गए कुछ पता नहीं है।

चेयरमैन बोले: सामान स्कूलों में नहीं पहुंचा तो जांच कराएंगे
समिति के पूर्व चेयरमैन हसमुख पटेल से जब इस बारे में बातचीत की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोनाकाल में स्कूलों के लिए कई आवश्यक सामान मंगवाए गए थे, जो स्कूलों में पहुंचा दिए गए हैं। कुछ स्कूल बाकी होंगे। इसकी जांच करवाएंगे।

विपक्ष: जब जरूरत ही नहीं थी, इतनी रकम क्यों खर्च की
विपक्षी सदस्य सफी जरीवाला ने कहा कि स्कूल बंद हैं, बच्चे नहीं आ रहे हैं। जब इन सामानों की कोई जरूरत ही नहीं थी तो इतनी बड़ी रकम खर्च क्यों की गई। मंगाए गए सामान भी अभी तक स्कूलों में नहीं पहुंचाए गए हैं।

इन सामानों का दिया गया था ऑर्डर | शिक्षा समिति की ओर से अलग-अलग चार कंपनियों को स्कूलों में टॉयलेट क्लीनर, साबुन, शिक्षकों के लिए हैंड सैनिटाइजर, फ्लोर क्लीनर, डिस क्लीनर का ऑडर दिया गया था। कोरोनाकाल में इन सामानों को स्कूलों में पहुंचाया जाना था जो अभी तक नहीं पहुंचा है। स्कूल बंद होने की वजह से बच्चों ने इन सामानों का कोई इस्तेमाल ही नहीं किया।

