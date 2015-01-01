पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:मोबाइल चुराकर भाग रहे बदमाश का पीछा किया तो बाप-बेटे को चाकू मार दिया, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

सूरत27 मिनट पहले
उधना में घर से मोबाइल चुराकर भाग रहे बदमाश का बाप-बेटे ने पीछा किया तो चाकू मारकर घायल कर दिया। आसपास के लाेगों ने बदमाश को पकड़कर पीटने के बाद पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार उधना की साईं नाथ सोसाइटी में रहने वाले चेतन नारायण पाटिल साइकिल रिपेयरिंग का काम करते हैं। मंगलवार को रात में सो रहे थे।

तभी 1.30 बजे दो अज्ञात व्यक्ति पाइप के सहारे छत से होते हुए कमरे में घुस गए। दोनों मोबाइल चुराकर भागने की कोशिश कर रहे थे, तभी मोबाइल में चला चार्जर नीचे गिर गया। गिरने की आवाज सुनते ही चेतन का बेटा राहुल जाग गया।

राहुल ने कमरे में जाकर देखा तो एक व्यक्ति गैलरी की दीवार कूदने की कोशिश कर रहा था। राहुल के शोर मचाते ही उसके पिता भी आ गए। चेतन और राहुल उसे पकड़ने की कोशिश की तो वह भागने लगा। बाप-बेटे ने उसका पीछा तो चाकू मारकर दोनों को घायल कर दिया। आसपास के लोगों ने बदमाश को पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया।

