ड्रेगन कच्छ बॉर्डर तक:गुजरात सीमा के पास पाकिस्तान में खदान, पावर प्लांट और सड़क बना रही चीनी कंपनियां

भुज21 मिनट पहले
पाकिस्तान के कच्छ से लगे शहर इस्लामकोट की मुख्य सड़क पर लगे साइन बोर्ड पर पाकिस्तान और चीन के झंडे।
  • कच्छ की सरहद से मात्र 50 किमी दूर चीन-पाकिस्तान का इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर आ पहुंचा है

चीन-पाकिस्तान इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर अब कच्छ (गुजरात) बॉर्डर तक आ पहुंचा है। इस महत्वपूर्ण कॉरिडोर को लेकर सिंध और बलूचिस्तान में दर्जनों चीनी कंपनियां काम कर रही हैं। वहीं, कच्छ से लगे सरहदी इलाके में चीनी कंपनियों को जमीन भी दे दी गई है। ये कंपनियां यहां सड़क निर्माण के अलावा खनन और पावर प्लांट लगाने का काम कर रही हैं। चीन से शुरू होने वाले चीन-पाकिस्तान इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर की समाप्ति कच्छ से लगी पाकिस्तानी बार्डर पर ही खत्म होती है।

एक समय पाकिस्तान कच्छ (गुजरात) से लगी सरहद के गांव-शहरों की सुविधाओं पर कोई ध्यान नहीं देता था। लेकिन, पिछले कुछ सालों से पाकिस्तान के सिंध में तेजी से विकास कार्य हो रहे हैं। इसमें उसका पूरा सहयोग चीन कर रहा है। इसके अलावा पाकिस्तान ने कराची के पास स्थित दो पोर्ट के डवलपमेंट की जिम्मेदारी भी चीनी कंपनियों को सौंप रखी है।

पाकिस्तान में कारोंजर पर्वत, जिसकी तलहटी में कई प्राचीन हिंदू और जैन मंदिर हैं।
पाकिस्तान में कारोंजर पर्वत, जिसकी तलहटी में कई प्राचीन हिंदू और जैन मंदिर हैं।

पाकिस्तान के नगरपारकर के पहाड़ों पर है चीन की नजर
पाकिस्तान की कच्छ से लगी पूर्वी सरहद पर नगरपारकर तहसील है। इसके पास ही यहां विख्यात कारोंजर पर्वत स्थित है। स्थानीय सरकार इस पर्वत को वर्ल्ड हेरिटेज साइट बनाना चाहती है, क्योंकि पहाड़ की तलहटी में कई प्राचीन हिंदू और जैन मंदिर हैं। वहीं, इस पहाड़ में खनिज का भी भंडार है, जिस पर चीन की नजर है। यहां जमीन का बहुत बड़ा हिस्सा खनन के लिए चीन की कंपनियों को सौंप दिया गया है। यह दावा सिंध के कई सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता कर चुके हैं।

इस्लामकोट शहर में भी चीनी कंपनियों की मौजूदगी।
इस्लामकोट शहर में भी चीनी कंपनियों की मौजूदगी।

बॉर्डर से मात्र 50 किमी दूर चीनी कंपनी का पावर प्लांट
कच्छ की सरहद से मात्र 50 किमी दूर उत्तर दिशा में पाकिस्तान का इस्लामकोट शहर है। चीन-पाकिस्तान का इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर यहां तक आ पहुंचा है। इतनी ही नहीं, इसी शहर में चीन के सहयोग से एक पावर प्लांट लगाने का काम तेजी से चल रहा है। इसके अलावा आगामी समय में यहां और भी कई प्रोजेक्ट्स शुरू किए जाने की योजना है।

