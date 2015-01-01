पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:शहर भाजपा उपप्रमुख शर्मा एक दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर

सूरत26 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • गलत सर्कुलेशन सेे 2.70 करोड़ के विज्ञापन लिए

अखबार के गलत सर्कुलेशन दिखाकर सरकारी और निजी एजेंसियों से विज्ञापन लेकर धोखाधड़ी करने के मामले में गिरफ्तार शहर भाजपा के उपप्रमुख पीवीएस शर्मा को पुलिस ने शनिवार को कोर्ट में पेशकर 14 दिन के रिमांड की मांग की। वहीं बचाव पक्ष ने मेडिकल कंडीशन का हवाला देते हुए रिमांड न देने की दलील की। वहीं सरकार पक्ष से डॉक्टरी रिपोर्ट पेश कर रिमांड की मांग की।

कोर्ट ने दोनों पक्षों को सुनने के बाद आरोपी शर्मा को 22 नवंबर तक का रिमांड मंजूर किया है। उमरा पुलिस थाने में केस दर्ज होने के बाद आरोपी पीवीएस शर्मा ने नवसारी में रहने वाले अपने एक दोस्त के यहां जाकर आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया था।

बाद में पीवीएस शर्मा के उपचार के लिए अठवागेट स्थित महावीर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां से डिस्चार्ज होने पर पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया और शनिवार को कोर्ट में पेश कर रिमांड की मांग की। कोर्ट में सरकार पक्ष से एपीपी भद्रेश दलाल ने दलीलें दी।

विज्ञापन के पैसे अन्य खातों में ट्रांसफर होने की आशंका: सरकारी पक्ष

  • सरकारी और निजी विज्ञापन के नाम से मिले 2.70 करोड़ रुपए संकेत मीडिया प्रा.लि के खाते के अलावा अन्य खातों में ट्रांसफर किए गए होने की आशंका है। इस दिशा में जांच जरूरी है।
  • फर्जी कंपनियों के नाम परचेज दिखाए गए है, जिसके आधार पर सर्कुलेशन अधिक बताया गया है।
  • आरोपियों के अनुसार पेपर छापने के लिए रोल रोजाना फुटकर में खरीदे गए थे। ये किसके पास से खरीदते थे, इसकी जांच करना है।
  • पेपर का वितरण जिले में भी बताया गया है। इसका सर्कुलेशन कहां- कहां होता था, इसका जवाब आरोपी नहीं दिया।
  • आरोपी ने पिता पीआरके शर्मा के हस्ताक्षर से डीएवीपी में पत्र व्यवहार किया था। अन्य आरोपी मुश्ताक बेग बताया कि उसने ये हस्ताक्षर किए थे। इस फर्जी हस्ताक्षर की भी जांच करनी है।
