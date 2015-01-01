पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:गुजरात के अमरेली में टर्न लेते समय सिटी बस पलटी, महिला समेत 2 यात्रियों की मौके पर ही मौत, 13 घायल

अमरेलीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमरेली जिले के गोरकडा गांव के पास हुआ हादसा।
  • सावरकुंडला तहसील आ रही सिटी बस गोरकडा गांव के पास टर्न लेते समय पलट गई
  • गांववालों ने सभी लोगों को बस से निकाला और 108 एंबुलेंस से हॉस्पिटल भिजवाया

अमरेली जिले के गोरकडा गांव के पास शुक्रवार दोपहर एक सिटी बस पलट गई। हादसे में एक महिला समेत दो यात्रियों की मौत हो गई और अन्य 13 घायल हो गए। घायलों में भी 3-4 मुसाफिरों की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। घायलों को सावरकुंडला तहसील के सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार महुवा से सावरकुंडला तहसील आ रही सिटी बस गोरकडा गांव के पास टर्न लेते समय पलट गई। बस में 16 यात्री सवार थे। इनमें से 2 की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, वहीं अन्य 13 घायल हो गए। गांववालों ने सभी लोगों को बस से निकाला और 108 एंबुलेंस से सावरकुंडला हॉस्पिटल भिजवाया।

दो दिन पहले वडोदरा में 11 की हो गई थी मौत
बता दें, दो दिन पहले ही वडोदरा शहर में एक टेंपो और ट्रक की टक्कर में 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी और 16 घायल हो गए थे। ये सभी लोग सूरत से पावागढ़ मंदिर दर्शन के लिए जा रहे थे।

