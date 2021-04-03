पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • 'Civil Employee Of The Year' Award To Haren Gandhi, Chief Security Officer, Civil Hospital

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सम्मान:सिविल अस्पताल के चीफ सिक्योरिटी ऑफिसर हरेन गांधी को ‘स्टार एम्प्लाई ऑफ द ईयर’ का अवॉर्ड

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सिविल अस्पताल में तैनात चीफ सिक्योरिटी ऑफिसर हरेन गांधी को स्टार एम्प्लाई ऑफ द ईयर का अवॉर्ड देकर सम्मानित किया गया है। यह अवॉर्ड सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज की ओर से दिया गया है। अन्य सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को कोरोना वाॅरियर्स का सर्टिफिकेट दिया गया है।

हरेन गांधी ने बताया कि काेरोना काल में डॉक्टर, नर्स, सफाईकर्मी और सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने कड़ी मेहनत की, इसी से हमें सफलता मिली है। सिविल में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने मरीजों और उनके परिजनों की हरसंभव मदद की और जरूरत पड़ने पर इमरजेंसी में रक्तदान भी किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें