5 लाख पर पानी:2 साल से 1000 ड्रेस पेटी में बंद, पर बच्चों को नहीं दिया, कबाड़ में बेचने गए तो जंग से कटे-फटे मिले

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • शिक्षण समिति के विपक्षी सदस्यों ने की विजिलेंस जांच की मांग

मनपा संचालित शिक्षण समिति के स्कूल नंबर 221-254 में बच्चों को देने के लिए आए 1000 ड्रेस पेटी में 2 साल से बंद रखे थे। स्कूल में जब कबाड़ बेचने लगे तब इसका पता चला। पेटी खोली तो ये ड्रेस जंग लगने से कट-फट चुके थे। इन ड्रेस को न बच्चों को दिया गया न ठेकेदार कंपनी को वापस किया गया।

बच्चों को समिति की ओर से ड्रेस दी जाती है। एक ड्रेस की कीमत लगभग 500 रुपए है। इस तरह से 1000 ड्रेस की कीमत 500000 लाख रुपए हुई। समिति व स्कूल की लापरवाही से इन पांच लाख रुपए पर पानी फिर गया है।

कबाड़ बेचने के लिए पेटियां खोली तो पता चला, खराब हो चुके हैं ड्रेस
शिक्षण समिति के स्कूल नंबर 221-254 में कबाड़ बेचा गया था। कबाड़ बेचने के िलए जब कमरे में रखीं पेटियां खोली गईं तो 1000 स्कूली ड्रेस मिली। मनपा हर साल स्कूली ड्रेस के लिए शिक्षण समिति को बजट देती है। शिक्षण समिति ठेकेदार कंपनी से ड्रेस बनवाती है स्कूलों को बच्चों को बांटने के िलए देती है। इन ड्रेस को बच्चों को दिया ही नहीं गया।

दो साल पहले ड्रेस बदले गए, तब भी स्कूल ने बच्चों को नहीं दिए ये कपड़े
समिति में मिलने वाला स्कूल ड्रेस की 1 जोड़ी की कीमत लगभग 500 रुपए है। इस तरह 1000 ड्रेस की कीमत 500000 रुपए होगी। हालांकि दो साल पहले समिति ने स्कूल के यूनिफाॅर्म में बदलाव कर दिया था, लेकिन उसी साल ये ड्रेस बच्चों को दे दिए गए होते तो खराब नहीं होते। दो साल पहले यूनिफाॅर्म में सफेद शर्ट और नीला पैंट होता था। इसे बदलकर केशरिया रंग का कर दिया गया है ।
विपक्ष ने मनपा कमिश्नर को लिखा पत्र

शिक्षण समिति के विपक्षी सदस्य नटू पटेल ने मनपा बंछानिधि पाणी को पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि इतनी बड़ी संख्या में ये ड्रेस बच्चों को क्यों नहीं बांटे गए? अधिकारियों ने इसकी जांच क्यों नहीं की। इस मामले की जांच विजिलेंस से कराएं।

