पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चेन स्नैचिंग:अहमदाबाद से कार में आता, बाइक चुराता; चेन छीनकर फरार हो जाता था

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • क्राइम ब्रांच ने 5 बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया, एक पाली का

क्राइम ब्रांच ने 5 बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार कर चेन स्नैचिंग के दो मामलों को हल किया है। क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने खुफिया सूचना पर उमेश उर्फ लालो गुलाबजी खटिक को गिरफ्तार किया है। चेन स्नैचिंग की घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए क्राइम ब्राच की टीम पेट्रोलिंग कर रही थी, तभी सब इंस्पेक्टर को उमेश की जानकारी मिली।

आरोपी उमेश राजस्थान के पाली जिले का मूल निवासी है। क्राइम ब्रांच ने आरोपी के पास से सोने की चार चैन, सोना जड़ित तुलसी की माला समेत 3लाख, 15हजार, 772 का सामान जब्त किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार आरोपी उमेश इससे पहले अहमदाबाद और सूरत में चेन स्नैचिंग और वाहन चोरी के आरोप में गिरफ्तार हो चुका है।

वर्ष 2019 में जेल से बाहर आया था। आरोपी अहमदाबाद से कार में आता था और सूरत में बाइक चुराकर सूनसान इलाकों में चेन छीनकर फरार हो जाता था। क्राइम ब्रांच ने चेन स्नैचिंग और वाहन चोरी के 6 मामलों को हल किया है।

आरोपी हिस्ट्रीशीटर, अहमदाबाद, सूरत में 28 केस
आरोपी उमेश के खिलाफ अहमदाबाद में 16 और सूरत में 12 समेत 28 मामले दर्ज हैं। अहमदाबाद के चांदखेडा-3, सोला-3, बोपल-1, घाटलोडिया-4, जीयू थाने में तीन स्नैचिंग और नारंगपुरा में अपहरण का मामला दर्ज है। वहीं सूरत के अमरोली-2, खटोदरा, अडाजण, सरथाणा में 1-1 चेन स्नैचिंग और सरथाणा, महिधरपुरा और कापोद्रा में 1-1 और उमरा में वाहन चोरी के दो मामले दर्ज हैं।

इधर, पांडेसरा से चार चेन स्नैचरों को गिरफ्तार किया
पांडेसरा के चीकूवाड़ी से चार बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया है। क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने मोहित पटेल, अक्षय उतपुरे, करण तिरमाले और चेन खरीदने वाले अमित मेहता को गिरफ्तार किया है। क्राइम ब्रांच ने 4.45 लाख कीमत की 9 चेन, 59 हजार के 4 मोबाइल और 80 हजार की दो बाइक समेत 5.84 लाखका सामान बरामद किया है।

मोहित पटेल और अक्षय पहले भी मोबाइल स्नैचिंग के आरोप में पकड़े जा चुके हैं। करण तिरमाले को पुलिस ने ग्रे ताका चुराने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया था। कैलाश नगर के ग्रीन हाउस अपार्टमेंट में रहने और आरोपियों से चोरी की सोने की चेन खरीदने वाले अमित मेहता को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। क्राइम ब्रांच ने 8 मामलों को हल किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें