जयंती:राष्ट्रसंत जयंतसेन सूरी के अवतरण दिवस पर गुणानुवाद और आयंबिल

सूरत
  • राजेंद्रसेन सूरी गुरु मंदिर में जयंतसेन सूरी की 85वीं जयंती मनाई

राष्ट्रसंत जयंतसेन सूरी महाराज के अवतरण दिवस पर शनिवार को आचार्य मुनिराज वैभवरत्न विजय, साध्वी विरागनिधि आदि के सानिध्य में गुणानुवाद किया गया। इस अवसर पर भक्तों ने घरों में आयंबिल किए। वैभवरत्न विजय ने आचार्य जयंतसेन सूरी के दिव्य गुणों के बारे बताया कि गुरु सदैव मृदुभाषी ही रहे।

उनके दर्शन के लिए जाने वाली आत्मा के साथ मृदु व्यवहार किया। इसके कारण ही जैन धर्म में गुरुदेव को ‘मधुकर’नाम से जाना जाता है। उन्होंने अपने गुरु यतींद्रसूरी महाराज के वचनों को जीवन मंत्र बनाते हुए आजीवन समाज की प्रगति के लिए भगीरथ प्रयास किए। संघ की एकता के लिए कई विशाल कार्य किए। गुरुदेव ने कई प्रसंगों पर जैन शासन की शोभा बढ़ा।

प्रतिष्ठा शिरोमणि की पदवी प्राप्त करने वाले गुरुदेव की यह महायात्रा बनासकांठा जिला के वासण नगर से आरंभ हुई। संयोग से अंतिम प्रतिष्ठा भी वासण नगर में की। ज्ञान- ध्यान-तप- आध्यात्म सभी क्षेत्रों में शिखर पर विराजमान गुरुदेव का जन्म कार्तिक में कृष्ण पक्ष तेरस को पेपराल में हुआ था।

गुरुदेव के चरित्र और ज्ञान के प्रताप से देश के राष्ट्रपति ने पहली बार ‘राष्ट्रसंत’ की उपाधि से सम्मानित किया। गुरुदेव ने आमंत्रण पर राष्ट्रपति भवन में श्री अभिधान राजेंद्र कोष की स्थापना कराई थी।

