पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चेतावनी:कमिश्नर ने कहा- चुनाव प्रचार में अपराधियाें पर पुलिस रखेगी कड़ी नजर

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महानगर पालिका के चुनाव की घाेषणा हाेते ही राजनैतिक दल तैयारी में जुट गए हैं। वहीं, पुलिस आयुक्त अजय तोमर ने शहर में शांति अाैर कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए सभी डिवीजन के एसीपी और पुलिस इंस्पेक्टरों के साथ बैठक की। इस दौरान चुनाव को लेकर विस्तृत चर्चा की गई। चुनाव के दौरान कानून व्यवस्था बिगड़ने पर पुलिस जरा भी कोताही नहीं बरतेगी।

कमिश्नर ने कहा कि आपराधिक पृष्ठभूमि वालों पर कड़ी नजर रखी जाएगी। चुनाव के दौरान हंगामा करने और अवरोध उत्पन्न करने वालों पर सख्ती से कार्रवाई की जाएगी। चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान कहीं भी विवाद न हो पुलिस इस पर भी नजर रखेगी।

कमिश्नर अजय तोमर ने इंस्पेक्टरों काे चेतावनी दी है कि चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान कहीं भी भीड़ न जुटने पाए। कमिश्नर के आदेश के बाद पुलिस आपराधिक पृष्ठभूमि वालों पर नजर रख रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser