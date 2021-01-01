पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Complaints Of Oil Adulteration After Ghee, Officials Of Manpa's Food And Safety Department Begin Investigation

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:घी के बाद तेल में मिलावट की शिकायत, मनपा के फूड एंड सेफ्टी विभाग के अधिकारियों ने शुरू की जांच

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में तेल और घी में मिलावट का कारोबार तेजी से चल रहा है। पूणा में नकली घी पकड़े जाने के बाद तेल में मिलावट की शिकायत मिलने के बाद मनपा अधिकारियों ने जांच शुरू की। वराछा, लंबे हनुमान रोड पर वर्षा सोसाइटी में स्थित भावीशा ट्रेडिंग कंपनी में शुक्रवार को मनपा के फूड एंड सेफ्टी विभाग के अधिकारियों ने जांच की।

अधिकारियों ने ओम धारा और श्री धारा मूंगफली के तेल का सैम्पल लेकर जांच के लिए लैब में भेज दिया। अधिकारियों ने ओम धारा के 15 लीटर के 43 और श्रीधारा के 26 डिब्बे समेत कुल 1लाख, 70हजार, 350 रुपए का तेल सीज किया है। चीफ फूड इंस्पेक्टर जगदीश सालुंके ने बताया कि मिलावट की शिकायत मिलने के बाद तेल के डिब्बों को सीज किया गया है। 14 दिन में इसकी रिपोर्ट आएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser