पीठासीन अधिकारियों का सम्मेलन:केवडिया की सैर करेंगे VVIP मेहमान, 20 विंटेज कारों का किया गया इंतजाम

केवडिया36 मिनट पहले
मेहमानों को केवडिया की सैर कराने के लिए खड़ी 20 विंटेज कारें।
  • 80वां पीठासीन अधिकारियों का सम्मेलन बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे से शुरू हो गया
  • 26 तारीख को संविधान दिवस पर सम्मेलन का समापन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी करेंगे

संविधान दिवस के मौके पर सरदार पटेल की विशालकाय प्रतिमा स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी और नर्मदा के तट पर आयोजित हो रहा 80वां पीठासीन अधिकारियों का सम्मेलन बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे से शुरू हो गया। बता दें, इस वार्षिक सम्मेलन में भारतभर से प्रतिनिधि हिस्सा लेंगे जिसमें लोकसभाध्यक्ष और उप लोकसभाध्यक्ष, राज्यसभा के उपसभापति, सभी विधानसभाओं के अध्यक्ष एवं उपाध्यक्ष और विधान परिषदों के सभापति एवं उप सभापति शामिल होंगे। मेहमानों के केवडिया की सैर कराने के लिए 20 विंटेज कारें भी मंगवाई गई हैं।

केवडिया में बने आरोग्य वन की फाइल फोटो।
केवडिया में बने आरोग्य वन की फाइल फोटो।

ऐतिहासिक होगा आयोजन
नर्मदा के तट पर आयोजित हो रहा 80वां पीठासीन अधिकारियों का सम्मेलन शताब्दी वर्ष होने की वजह से ऐतिहासिक होगा। पीठासीन अधिकारियों के सम्मेलन की परंपरा 1921 मे शुरू हुई थी। इसलिए लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला ने शताब्दी वर्ष के इस आयोजन को ऐतिहासिक बताया है। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद इसका उद्घाटन 25 तारीख को करेंगे। अगले दिन 26 तारीख को संविधान दिवस पर समापन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी करेंगे।

वडोदरा एयरपोर्ट पर उप-राष्ट्रपति वैंकेया नायडू का स्वागत।
वडोदरा एयरपोर्ट पर उप-राष्ट्रपति वैंकेया नायडू का स्वागत।

1921 से पीठासीन अधिकारियों के सम्मेलन की परम्परा चल रही है।
लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला ने कहा, केवड़िया की धरती स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन के प्रणेता महात्मा गांधी की धरती है। सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की भी धरती है, जिन्होंने देश का एकीकरण किया। यह नर्मदा का तट भी है और यहां सरदार पटेल की विश्व की सबसे बड़ी प्रतिमा है। कई बार स्थान का महत्व भी होता है। इसलिए तय किया गया कि संविधान दिवस केवड़िया में मनाया जाए। उन्होंने कहा, 1921 से पीठासीन अधिकारियों के सम्मेलन की परम्परा चल रही है। यह शताब्दी वर्ष है। इसलिए ये कार्यक्रम काफी अनूठा है।

