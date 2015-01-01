पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा समिति की सामान्य सभा की बैठक:कांग्रेस का आरोप- ऐसी ही मनमानी करनी है तो शिक्षा समिति को अब महानगर पालिका के हवाले कर दो

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • विपक्षी सदस्यों ने किया हंगामा, 15 मिनट में कई मुद्दे पास
  • विपक्षी सदस्यों ने कहा- भाजपा की मनमानी से हमें बोलने का मौका नहीं मिलता

एजुकेशन रिपोर्टर|सूरत महानगर पालिका संचालित शिक्षा समिति की मंगलवार को सामान्य सभा की बैठक हुई, जिसमें स्कूलों के कामों पर विस्तृत चर्चा की गई। बैठक में मौजूद कांग्रेसी सदस्यों की भाजपा पर अनदेखी करने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि पदाधिकारी सत्ता का दुरुपयोग करते हुए मनमानी ढंग से सभी मुद्दों को पास कर दिया। कांग्रेसी सदस्यों ने हंगामा करते हुए कहा कि शिक्षा समिति में भाजपा की मनमानी चल रही है। हमें बोलने तक का मौका नहीं दिया जाता। इनका शिक्षकों और बच्चों के हित से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। कांग्रेसी सदस्य सफी जरीवाला ने कहा कि ऐसी ही मनमानी करनी है तो शिक्षा समिति को अब महानगर पालिका के हवाले कर दो।

स्थिति: केशूभाई को श्रद्धांजलि न देने पर भड़के कांग्रेसी

सुबह 11 बजे शुरू हुई सामान्य बैठक 11.15 बजे ही पूरी हो गई। बैठक में अधिकारियों के साथ-साथ सत्तापक्ष ने सभी मुद्दों को बिना चर्चा के ही पास कर लिया। भाजपा की मनमानी को देखते हुए कांग्रेसी सदस्यों ने जमकर हंगामा भी किया। कांग्रेस सदस्यों ने समिति की बैठक में गुजरात में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री आैर भाजपा नेता केशुभाई पटेल को श्रद्धांलजि न देने पर हंगामा किया। ज्ञातव्य है कि सामान्य सभा की बैठक में सबसे पहले कांग्रेस के पूर्व कार्पोरेटर बाबू पठान, कोरोना में मरे समिति के शिक्षकों को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। समिति के पदाधिकारी प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री केशूभाई को श्रद्धांजलि देना ही भूल गए।

सेवा फाउंडेशन: पांडेसरा में सरकारी स्कूल को गोद लेगा

मनपा संचालित शिक्षा समिति की पांडेसरा की श्रीआर के नारायण अंग्रेजी माध्यम की स्कूल को सेवा फाउंडेशन चलाएगा। सेवा फाउंडेशन महानगर पालिका के साथ मिलकर स्कूल को प्राइवेट स्कूल की तरह डेवलप करेगा। स्कूल में बच्चों की सुविधा के लिए सभी संसाधन और उनके खाने-पीने की व्यवस्था होगी। बता दें सेवा फाउंडेशन एक साल से सरकारी स्कूल गोद लेने की मांग कर रहा था। समिति की बैठक में इस मुद्दे को पास किया गया।

सुरक्षा: सरकारी स्कूलों में अब तैनात होंगे सिक्योरिटी गार्ड

समिति की बैठक में सभी स्कूलों में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड नियुक्त करने का निर्णय लिया गया। शिक्षा समिति के स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों की सुरक्षा के साथ-साथ होने वाली चोरियों पर भी अंकुश लगेगा। मंगलवार को हुई बैठक में समिति के लिए आवश्यक साधन-सामग्री खरीदने का काम भी मंजूर हो गया।

आरोप: भाजपा अपने एजेंडे पर काम कर रही

शिक्षा समिति के विपक्षी सदस्य सफी जरीवाला ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि सामान्य सभा की बैठक में हमें बोलने से रोका गया। भाजपा अपने मुद्दों को बिना चर्चा के ही पास कर दिया। इससे साबित होता है कि भाजपा अपने एजेंडे पर काम कर रही है।

निर्णय: वराछा में अंग्रेजी माध्यम का नया स्कूल खुलेगा

शिक्षा समिति की बैठक में वराछा में अंग्रेजी माध्यम का नया स्कूल बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया। हालांकि स्कूल का निर्माण कब से शुरू होगा, यह अभी तक तय नहीं है। मंगलवार को हुई बैठक में कई मुद्दों को भी एकमत से पास किया गया। वराछा में अंग्रेजी स्कूल खुलने से बच्चों को पढ़ने में सुविधा होगी।

