फर्जी गनमैन:बलिया से नकली लाइसेंस बनवा ज्वेलर्स की दुकान में गनमैन की नौकरी कर रहा था, गिरफ्तार

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
उत्तर प्रदेश के बलिया से बंदूक का नकली लाइसेंस बनवाकर सूरत में ज्वेलर्स की दुकान में गनमैन की नौकरी कर रहा था। खुफिया सूचना के आधार पर पुलिस ने सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को बंदूक और 12 कारतूस के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है।

स्पेशल ऑपरेशन ग्रुप की टीम को खुफिया सूचना मिली थी कि सिटी लाइट रोड पर शाह वीरचंद गोवानजी ज्वेलर्स में फर्जी लाइसेंस के साथ युवक गनमैन की नौकरी कर रहा है। पुलिस ने आरोपी जितेंद्र पुत्र भूपति शर्मा (निवासी- हरिकृष्णा अपार्टमेंट, वरेली) को गिरफ्तार किया। जांच के दौरान बंदूक का लाइसेंस नकली पाया गया। पूछताछ के दौरान आरोपी ने बताया कि उत्तर प्रदेश के बलिया में एक शख्स से वर्ष 2008 में लाइसेंस बनवाया था। लाइसेंस में आरोपी के पिता का नाम बिभूति के बदले भूपति लिखा है। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

