बिजली-पानी पर विवाद:मध्यप्रदेश और गुजरात के बीच विवाद, एमपी ने 904 करोड़ का क्लेम किया तो गुजरात ने 5 करोड़ मांगे

अहमदाबाद10 मिनट पहले
सरदार सरोवर डैम की फाइल फोटो।
  • मध्यप्रदेश का दावा है कि समझौते के मुताबिक गुजरात ने उसे इस साल बिजली बिजली सप्लाई नहीं की
  • गुजरात ने कहा, मध्यप्रदेश ने इंदिरा सागर डैम में पानी रोक लिया था, जिससे गुजरात को नुकसान हुआ

सरदार सरोवर डैम से बिजली उत्पादन और पानी के बंटवारे को लेकर मध्यप्रदेश और गुजरात के बीच विवाद की स्थिति बन गई है। मध्यप्रदेश ने कम बिजली देने पर गुजरात सरकार पर 904 करोड़ रुपए का क्लेम किया है तो जवाब में गुजरात ने कम पानी देने का आरोप लगाते हुए मध्यप्रदेश से 5 करोड़ रुपए की मांग की है।

दोनों प्रदेशों के अपने-अपने तर्क
मध्यप्रदेश ने यह कहकर गुजरात सरकार पर 904 करोड़ रुपए का क्लेम किया है कि समझौते के मुताबिक गुजरात ने उसे इस साल बिजली बिजली सप्लाई नहीं की। इसके चलते मध्यप्रदेश को अन्य राज्यों 904 करोड़ रुपए की बिजली खरीदनी पड़ीं। वहीं, इसके जवाब में गुजरात के ऊर्जा विभाग ने मध्यप्रदेश पर 5 करोड़ रुपए का क्लेम करते हुए कहा है कि मध्यप्रदेश ने इंदिरा सागर डैम में पानी रोक लिया था। इसके चलते सरदार सरोवर डैम से कम बिजली पैदा हुई और इससे गुजरात को ही 10 मिलियन यूनिट का नुकसान हुआ है।

मध्यप्रदेश सरकार नर्मदा विस्थापितों के पुनर्वसन की रकम का भी क्लेम करेगी
बता दें, गुजरात में आयोजित 9 नवंबर की मीटिंग में मध्यप्रदेश ने अपना पक्ष रखते हुए गुजरात सरकार से 904 करोड़ रुपए की भरपाई करने को कहा। इसके जवाब में गुजरात ने दावा किया कि मध्यप्रदेश के चलते गुजरात को ही नुकसान हुआ है। अब इसी हफ्ते मध्यप्रदेश नर्मदा कंट्रोल अथॉरिटी को अपना जवाब भेजेगा कि इंदिरा सागर डैम में कितना पानी रोका गया था। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मध्यप्रदेश का दावा है कि गुजरात को पर्याप्त पानी दिया गया था। इतना ही नहीं, मध्यप्रदेश सरकार अब कुल 7 हजार 326 करोड़ रुपए का क्लेम करेगी, जिसमें नर्मदा विस्थापितों के पुनर्वसन की रकम भी शामिल है।

