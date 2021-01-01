पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  In Surat, The Number Of Active Cases Is Below 400 In Eight And A Quarter Months, There Is No Death For Eight Consecutive Days, New Cases Are Also Less Than 40

कोरोना से राहत:सूरत में सवा आठ महीने में एक्टिव केस की संख्या 400 से नीचे, लगातार आठ दिन से कोई मौत नहीं, नए केस भी 40 से कम

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।

गुजरात में कोरोना अब अपनी आखिरी सांसें गिन रहा है। लगातार नए केस में कमी आ रही है। राज्य के सबसे प्रभावित सूरत शहर में सवा आठ महीने बाद एक्टिव केस भी 400 से नीचे आ गए हैं। लगातार आठ दिनों से कोई मौत नहीं हुई है। यही नहीं नए केस भी 40 से कम हो गए हैं। डिस्चार्ज होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या भी बढ़ रही है। अब अस्पतालों में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या काफी कम हो गई है।

पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या घटने और ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ने से प्रशासन ने राहत की सांस ली है। मंगलवार को सवा आठ महीने बाद एक्टिव केसों सी संख्या 400 से नीचे पहुंचकर 370 हो गई है। 25 मई को शहर जिला में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 371 दर्ज की गई थी। उसके बाद एक्टिव केसों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही थी। एक समय तो एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 3700 के ऊपर पहुंच गई थी।

शहर-जिले में कोरोना से ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। यह संख्या बढ़कर 51 हजार के पार पहुंच गई है। मंगलवार को शहर- जिले में 78 मरीज ठीक हुए। इसके साथ अब तक ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 51033 हो गई है।

24 घंटे में 41 एक्टिव मरीज कम होकर 370 हुए, सिर्फ 37 नए केस आए
मंगलवार को कोरोना के 37 नए संक्रमित मिले। इनमें शहर के 33 और ग्रामीण के 4 मरीज हैं। सूरत शहर और जिले में अब तक 52540 पाॅजिटिव मामले आ चुके हैं। मंगलवार को भी कोरोना से एक भी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। इससे पिछले आठ दिन से मौत का आंकड़ा 1137 पर स्थिर है।

इससे पहले 25 जनवरी को कोरोना से एक मरीज की मौत हुई थी। मंगलवार को विभिन्न अस्पतालों से 78 मरीज डिस्चार्ज किए गए। अब तक 51033 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। एक दिन में 41 एक्टिव मरीज घटे। इससे अब एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 370 पर आ गई है। सोमवार को 411 एक्टिव मरीज थे।

