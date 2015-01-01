पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • New Cases Came Down For The 12th Consecutive Day In Surat, After Two Days The Number Of Maitens Decreased From 3

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:सूरत में लगातार 12वें दिन भी नए केस कम आए, दो दिन बाद माैतों की संख्या 3 से घटकर 2 हुई

सूरत7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • इलाज के दौरान कोरोना के दो मरीजों की मौत हुई। ये दोनों मरीज शहर के थे
  • ये दोनों बुजुर्ग पहले से ही डायबिटीज और ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी से पीड़ित थे

कोरोना के केस पिछले 12 दिनों से लगातार कम हो रहे हैं। शनिवार को सूरत में 178 नए संक्रमित मिले। इनमें शहर के 158 और ग्रामीण के 20 मरीज हैं। यह शुक्रवार के आंकड़े 194 से 16 कम है। अब तक सूरत शहर और जिले में कुल 46358 पॉजिटिव मामले आ चुके हैं। लगातार दो दिन तक 3-3 मौत होने के बाद शनिवार को माैतों की संख्या में एक की कमी आई।

इलाज के दौरान कोरोना के दो मरीजों की मौत हुई। ये दोनों मरीज शहर के थे। महानगर पालिका के स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार हीराबाग निवासी 66 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग को 21 नवंबर को गंभीर हालत में महावीर अस्पताल में किया गया था, जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। वहीं उधना निवासी 68 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग को गंभीर हालत में 26 नवंबर को बाप्स अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था।

वहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी भी मौत हो गई। ये दोनों बुजुर्ग पहले से ही डायबिटीज और ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी से पीड़ित थे। इन दो मरीजों की जान जाने से अब कोरोना से हुई मौतों की संख्या 1090 पर पहुंच चुकी है। शनिवार को शहर के विभिन्न अस्पतालों से कोरोना के 243 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। इनमें शहर के 205 और ग्रामीण के 38 मरीज हैं। अब तक 43968 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। फिलहाल अब 1300 एक्टिव मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

सिविल-स्मीमेर अस्पताल में अब कोरोना के 86 मरीज भर्ती
सिविल अस्पताल में कोरोना के 68 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। इनमें 6 वेंटिलेटर पर, 11 बाइपेप पर और 14 ऑक्सीजन पर हैं। वहीं स्मीमेर अस्पताल में कोरोना के 18 मरीज भर्ती हैं। इनमें 1 वेंटिलेटर पर, 8 बाइपेप पर और 6 ऑक्सीजन पर हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के DIG का इस्तीफा, बोले- किसान का बेटा हूं, अपने भाइयों के हक के लिए लड़ूंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें