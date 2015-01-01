पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुजरात में थमता-बढ़ता कोरोना:फिर हजार की संख्या की ओर पहुंचने लगे नए मरीज, 4 दिन में 130 बढ़ गए

अहमदाबाद40 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • मौतें 3 दिन में रोज 4 से 7 हुईं, सूरत में भी 0 के करीब आकर दो दिन से अब तीन-तीन
  • शुक्रवार को कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या एक लाख 77 हजार 598 और सूरत में 37 हजार 951 पहुंच गई

अनलॉक-6 के पहले और दूसरे दिन से जगी कोरोना की एकदम से कम होती रफ्तार इसी हफ्ते में फिर बढ़ती दिख रही है। प्रदेश में एक नवंबर को नए संक्रमित 860 ही मिलने से उम्मीद जगी कि यह आंकड़ा लगातार लुढ़कते जा रहा था, लेकिन पिछले चार दिन यह आंकड़ा फिर एक हजार के करीब यानी 990 पर पहुंच गया।

यही स्थिति मौतों को लेकर भी दो नवंबर को सिर्फ चार मौतें हुईं, लेकिन पांच नवंबर तक यह आंकड़ा भी सात पर पहुंच गया। कुछ ऐसी ही स्थिति सूरत की भी है, जहां 200 से कम हो चुके नए संक्रमित दूसरे दिन भी 200 पार रहे। करीब दो हफ्तों से एक के आसपास चल रही मौतें दो दिन से लगातार तीन-तीन हो गई हैं।

प्रदेश में शुक्रवार को कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या एक लाख 77 हजार 598 और सूरत में 37 हजार 951 पहुंच गई। कुल मौतों का आंकड़ा प्रदेश में 3747 और सूरत में 1016 हो गया है। सर्वाधिक 3 सूरत, दो अहमदाबाद और एक-एक मौत दाहोद और गांधीनगर में हुई। प्रदेश में एक दिन में 1,055 मरीजों के डिस्चार्ज होने से रिकवरी दर 90.95 प्रतिशत हो गई। उल्लेखनीय है कि गुजरात में एक नवंबर को नए मरीजों की संख्या अब 900 से भी नीचे चली गई थी। इससे पहले इतने कम नए मरीज इससे पहले 9 जुलाई को आए थे।

विदेश यात्रा: 72 घंटे में टेस्ट में निगेटिव जरूरी
सरकार ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय यात्रा के लिए संशोधित गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी है। इसके तहत संस्थागत क्वारेंटाइन से छूट पाने वाले यात्रियों को यात्रा शुरू करने से 72 घंटे पहले की आरटी-पीसीआर रिपोर्ट देनी होगी, जिसमें वह निगेटिव हो। भारतीय यात्री उन एयरपोर्ट पर टेस्ट करा सकते हैं, जहां यह सुविधा मौजूद हो।

