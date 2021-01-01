पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिविल का हाल:कोरोना ने डॉक्टरों का एक साल बिगाड़ दिया, इमरजेंसी में कुछ सीख नहीं पाए

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
ट्रोमा सेंटर - Dainik Bhaskar
ट्रोमा सेंटर
  • इमरजेंसी मेडिसिन के रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों को परीक्षा में फेल होने का डर
  • मांग: अलग-अलग विभाग में प्रैक्टिस करने की छूट दी जाए

कोरोना से सिविल अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी मेडिसिन विभाग के रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों की हालत खराब हो गई है। इमरजेंसी मेडिसिन विभाग बिना एचओडी के चल रहा है और अब इसमें कोई एडमिशन भी नहीं हो रहा है। इस विभाग के डाॅक्टरों की ड्यूटी कोरोना में लगा दी, इस वजह से इमरजेंसी विभाग की पढ़ाई और मरीजों का ठीक से इलाज करना भी नहीं सीख पाए हैं।

कोरोना से रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों का एक साल खराब हो गया। एक साल तक अपने विभाग में कुछ सीखा ही नहीं। अब डॉक्टरों को चिंता सताने लगी है कि परीक्षा में विभाग से संबंधित सवाल पूछे गए तो क्या उत्तर देंगे। परीक्षक पूछेंगे तो क्या बताएंगे? रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों ने कहा न सोनोग्राफी सीखी और न ही वेंटिलेटर पर मरीजों का इलाज किया।

इमरजेंसी में प्रसूता की डिलीवरी में क्या और कैसे करें? हेड इंजरी में सिटी स्कैन की रिपोर्ट को कैसे जानें। इन सभी बातों को लेकर रेजिडेंट डाॅक्टरों की चिंता बढ़ गई है। रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों को परीक्षा में फेल होने का डर सताने लगा है। इसलिए अलग-अलग विभागों में जाकर प्रैक्टिस करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

...इसलिए बढ़ी मुश्किल, क्योंकि एक महीने बाद ही परीक्षा होने वाली है
ट्राॅमा सेंटर में मौजूद कैजुअलिटी, वार्ड और आईसीयू यही डाॅक्टर चलाते हैं। कोरोना में यह बंद है। यहीं काम करके रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर अपनी पढ़ाई पूरी करते हैं और मरीजों का इलाज करके प्रैक्टिस करते हैं। पिछले 9 महीने से कोरोना के मरीजों का इलाज करने की वजह से अपने विभाग की प्रैक्टिस नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। रेजिडेंट डॉ. नरेश ने बताया परीक्षा में प्रैक्टिस के बारे में पूछा जाता है, पर हमने तो कुछ सीखा ही नहीं है।

अब अलग-अलग विभागों में काम करके सीखेंगे। सीनियर रेजिडेंट डॉ. अविनाश ने बताया कि एक माह बाद ही परीक्षा है, हम तैयारी कर रहे हैं। जूनियर डॉक्टरों को परेशानी हो सकती है, क्याेंकि वे इस साल कुछ भी नहीं सीख पाए हैं।

रेडियाेलॉजी समेत 3 विभागों में काम करने की मंजूरी

अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों की परेशानी को देखते हुए रेडियोलॉजी, सर्जरी और गायनेक विभाग में काम करने की परमिशन दे दी है। डॉक्टर एक-एक विभाग में मरीजों का इलाज करेंगे और सीखेंगे। संबंधित विभाग के प्रोफेसरों से अपने सवाल पूछेंगे। रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों की सबसे पहले सर्जरी विभाग के सर्जिकल आईसीयू में ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

इमरजेंसी मेडिसिन में नया एडमिशन ही नहीं हुआ
वर्ष 2011-12 में ट्रॉमा सेंटर में इमरजेंसी विभाग शुरू किया गया था, जिसमें दो रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों की सीटें थीं। इमरजेंसी िवभाग की समस्या ये है कि इसमें न तो एचओडी हैं आैर न ही प्रोफेसर। इसलिए वर्ष 2020 में इमरजेंसी मेडिसिन विभाग में कोई नया एडमिशन भी नहीं हुआ। अब इस विभाग में केवल चार डॉक्टर बचे हैं। जिसमें आर-3 दो और आर-2 के दो डॉक्टर हैं। आर-1 में एडमिशन ही नहीं हुआ।

सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज में इमरजेंसी विभाग जरूरी

सिविल अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी विभाग बंद होने की कगार पर है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 2022 तक सभी सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेजों में इमरजेंसी मेडिसिन विभाग को अनिवार्य रूप से चालू करने का निर्णय लिया है। इससे जाहिर है कि सिविल में बंद हो रहे इमरजेंसी विभाग में फिर से एडमिशन होने लगेंगे। अभी तक सिविल के इमरजेंसी मेडिसिन विभाग में केवल चार डॉक्टर हैं। रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों की ड्यूटरी कोरोना में लगा दी गई है।

विभाग बंद होना चिंता की बात | रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि बड़ी मुश्किल ने नए विभाग की मंजूरी मिलती है। मंजूरी मिलने के बाद अगर विभाग बंद हो जाए तो चिंता की बात है। इमरजेंसी मेडिसिन में एक भी प्रोफेसर नहीं है, जो रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों को पढ़ाने के साथ प्रैक्टिस करवा सके। बहुत मुश्किल से इमरजेंसी मेडिसिन विभाग को चलाया जा रहा है।

