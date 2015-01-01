पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मगरमच्छ का आतंक:डैम में बर्तन साफ कर रही किशोरी को खींच ले गया मगरमच्छ, बर्तन साफ करने के बाद हाथ-पैर धो रही थी

गिर-सोमनाथ13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डैम के पास किशोरी की चप्पलें और बर्तन।
  • डैम के पास साफ किए हुए बर्तन और किशोरी की चप्पलें ही मिलीं
  • कुछ लोगों ने दूर से बच्ची को डैम के पास और अचानक ही लापता होते देखा

गिर-सोमनाथ जिले के पोपटडी गांव में एक बच्ची को मगरमच्छ खींचकर ले गया। बुधवार की शाम घटना उस समय हुई, जब एक श्रमिक परिवार की 16 वर्षीय किशोरी मछुंद्री डैम के पास बर्तन साफ कर रही थी। हादसे से कुछ मिनट पहले ही किशोरी को लोगों ने देखा था। डैम के पास से उसकी चप्पलें मिली हैं।

बर्तन धोेने के बाद हाथ-पैर साफ कर रही थी
किशोरी बर्तन साफ कर चुकी थी और डैम में हाथ-पैर धो रही थी। इसी बीच पलक झपकते ही वह लापता हो गई। कुछ लोगों ने दूर से बच्ची को डैम के पास और अचानक ही लापता होते देखा, जब पास जाकर देखा तो डैम के पास साफ किए हुए बर्तन और किशोरी की चप्पलें ही मिलीं। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि उन्होंने डैम में मगरमच्छ देखे हैं और इसकी वन-विभाग से कई बार शिकायत भी की जा चुकी है।

8 दिन पहले एक तेंदुए ने बच्चे को बनाया था शिकार
गिर के पाणिया रेंज में ही करीब 8 दिन पहले तेंदुए ने एक बच्चे को अपना शिकार बनाया था। तेंदुआ पांच साल के बच्चे को घसीटकर आधा किमी दूर तक ले गया था, जिससे बच्चे की मौत हो गई थी। हालांकि, वन-विभाग ने तेंदुए को पकड़कर गिर फॉरेस्ट में छोड़ दिया है।

